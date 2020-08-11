The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Michael James Morrison, 45, 19300 block of Midway Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: failure to leave property upon order by owner. Bond: none.

Patrick Albert McLeod, 60, 2400 block of Flora Lane, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $8,500.

Jeffrey Lane Young, 68, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: trespass failure to leave property order by owner. Bond: $500.

Nicol Lynn Perri, 48, 1400 block of Lullaby Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation of community control. Bond: none.

Jaime Jose Chevere, 46, 18100 block of Wolbrette Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $5,000.

Scot Edmond Chausse, 52, of Cape Coral. Charges: failure to appear and two underlying charges. Bond: $1,000.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Nicole Marie Crea, 30, 4000 block of Wooley Avenue, North Port. Charges: larceny, petty theft, second-degree. Bond: $1,500.

Alanah Marion Mazzucco, 29, 200 block of Ridley Lane, North Port. Charges: Contempt of court; failure to appear/property damage, financial responsibility. Bond: $200.

Yuliya Mikhaylovna Stanek, 60, 3000 block of Cordova Terrace, North Port. Charges: battery on a person 65 or older/domestic violence. Bond: none

Zachary Allen Gardner, 28, 1000 block of Sunrise Road, Venice. Charges: Lee County warrant, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, DUI, stalking. Bond: None.

Tabitha Mae Jackson, 37, 3400 block of Albenga Lane, North Port. Charges: trespassing/property, not a structure. Bond: $500.

Alice May Schlenther, 42, 300 block of Alligator Place, Venice. Charges: probation violation/possession of a controlled substance. Bond: none.

Compiled by Anna Bryson and Craig Garrett

