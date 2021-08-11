The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Saundra Allene Petty, 53, 2400 block of Cologne Lane, Punta Gorda. Charge: arrest on out-of-county warrant. Bond: $1,000.
James Coleman Fiore, 52, 6400 block of Scott St., Punta Gorda. Charge: failure to appear on a misdemeanor charge and an underlying charge. Bond: none.
Erick Nelson Vega, 31, 1600 block of Yellow Pine Court, Punta Gorda. Charge: criminal mischief under $200. Bond: $1,000.
Christopher Hernandez, 50, 31000 block of Prairie Creek Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: $2,500.
Christopher David Roberson, 39, 3300 block of Manhattan St., Port Charlotte. Charges: disorderly intoxication, resisting officer without violence, and battery on firefighter, officer or EMT. Bond: $8,000.
Jarrod Tremaine Evans, 26, 18500 block of Quaint Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
Harold Crawford Blye, 74, 1400 block of Lullaby St., Port Charlotte. Charges: failure to appear on a misdemeanor charge and an underlying charge. Bond: none.
William Kenneth Blount, 24, 4500 block of Gillot Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: littering over 500 pounds of commercial or hazardous waste. Bond: $5,000.
Jason Linus Deel, 44, 500 block of Lowell Ave. N.W., Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Cassandra Juelle Thornton Lippert, 27, 7600 block of Ratan Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: battery, and trespass, failure to leave property upon order by owner. Bond: none.
Colleen Carol Kossick, 51, 2300 block of Aquiles St., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, knowingly driving with a suspended or revoked license, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $8,500.
Jacob Andrew Soos, 44, 5700 block of Gabo Road, North Port. Charge: fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement. Bond: none.
Stanley Andra Bryant, 64, of Naples. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,500.
William Hull Mills, 69, of Mount Gilead, OH. Charges: battery by intentional touch or strike, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.
Sasha Chrisia Pinto, 22, 4500 block of 27th Street S.W., Lehigh Acres. Charges: DUI, DUI with damage to property or person of another, and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: none.
Hermelindo Ramirez Resendiz, 34, of Lehigh Acres. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.
Jorge Perez-Sanchez, 60, of Immokalee. Charges: harvesting an endangered plant without a permit. Bond: $2,500.
Teresa Pascual Alonzo, 35, of Fort Myers. Charge: grand theft. Bond: $500.
Francisco Marroquin Alfredo, 24, of Fort Myers. Charges: grand theft and harvesting an endangered plant without a permit. $1,500.
Anastacio Garcia Martin, 36, of Fort Myers. Charges: grand theft and harvesting an endangered plant without a permit. $1,500.
Domingo Guillermo Domingo Ramirez, 25, of Fort Myers. Charges: harvesting an endangered plant without a permit and grand theft. Bond: $1,500.
Kelly Ann Bishop, 36, of Estero. Charge: use or possession of another person's identification without permission. Bond: $3,500.
Vittorio Della Sala, Jr., 50, 1500 block of David Place, Englewood. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $5,000.
Elizabeth Yanes-Aviles, 21, of Doral, FL. Charges: DUI and operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: none.
Ladarious Eugene Mosely, 42, 1600 block of S.W. Harlem Circle, Arcadia. Charges: failure to appear on a misdemeanor charge and an underlying charge. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
John Daniel Patrick Hayes, 28, 200 block of Santruce Ave., North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and trespassing. Bond: $2,500.
Nathaniel Jay Willey, 28, 3900 block of Magara Terrace, North Port. Charge: grand theft of a motor vehicle. Bond: $1,500.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:
Jason Michael Eugene Paige, 40, 1200 block of Northeast Cross Ave., Arcadia. Charges: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
Brandi Marcella White, 31, 3200 block of Escobar Lane, North Port. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrest:
Laurel Fairchild Quintiliani, 52, 100 block of Old Englewood Road, Englewood. Charge: trespassing, failure to leave property upon order by owner. Bond: $500.
—Compiled by Daniel Sutphin
