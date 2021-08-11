The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Saundra Allene Petty, 53, 2400 block of Cologne Lane, Punta Gorda. Charge: arrest on out-of-county warrant. Bond: $1,000.

James Coleman Fiore, 52, 6400 block of Scott St., Punta Gorda. Charge: failure to appear on a misdemeanor charge and an underlying charge. Bond: none.

Erick Nelson Vega, 31, 1600 block of Yellow Pine Court, Punta Gorda. Charge: criminal mischief under $200. Bond: $1,000.

Christopher Hernandez, 50, 31000 block of Prairie Creek Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: $2,500.

Christopher David Roberson, 39, 3300 block of Manhattan St., Port Charlotte. Charges: disorderly intoxication, resisting officer without violence, and battery on firefighter, officer or EMT. Bond: $8,000.

Jarrod Tremaine Evans, 26, 18500 block of Quaint Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.

Harold Crawford Blye, 74, 1400 block of Lullaby St., Port Charlotte. Charges: failure to appear on a misdemeanor charge and an underlying charge. Bond: none.

William Kenneth Blount, 24, 4500 block of Gillot Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: littering over 500 pounds of commercial or hazardous waste. Bond: $5,000.

Jason Linus Deel, 44, 500 block of Lowell Ave. N.W., Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

Cassandra Juelle Thornton Lippert, 27, 7600 block of Ratan Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: battery, and trespass, failure to leave property upon order by owner. Bond: none.

Colleen Carol Kossick, 51, 2300 block of Aquiles St., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, knowingly driving with a suspended or revoked license, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $8,500.

Jacob Andrew Soos, 44, 5700 block of Gabo Road, North Port. Charge: fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement. Bond: none.

Stanley Andra Bryant, 64, of Naples. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,500.

William Hull Mills, 69, of Mount Gilead, OH. Charges: battery by intentional touch or strike, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.

Sasha Chrisia Pinto, 22, 4500 block of 27th Street S.W., Lehigh Acres. Charges: DUI, DUI with damage to property or person of another, and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: none.

Hermelindo Ramirez Resendiz, 34, of Lehigh Acres. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.

Jorge Perez-Sanchez, 60, of Immokalee. Charges: harvesting an endangered plant without a permit. Bond: $2,500.


Teresa Pascual Alonzo, 35, of Fort Myers. Charge: grand theft. Bond: $500.

Francisco Marroquin Alfredo, 24, of Fort Myers. Charges: grand theft and harvesting an endangered plant without a permit. $1,500.

Anastacio Garcia Martin, 36, of Fort Myers. Charges: grand theft and harvesting an endangered plant without a permit. $1,500.

Domingo Guillermo Domingo Ramirez, 25, of Fort Myers. Charges: harvesting an endangered plant without a permit and grand theft. Bond: $1,500. 

Kelly Ann Bishop, 36, of Estero. Charge: use or possession of another person's identification without permission. Bond: $3,500.

Vittorio Della Sala, Jr., 50, 1500 block of David Place, Englewood. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $5,000.

Elizabeth Yanes-Aviles, 21, of Doral, FL. Charges: DUI and operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: none.

Ladarious Eugene Mosely, 42, 1600 block of S.W. Harlem Circle, Arcadia. Charges: failure to appear on a misdemeanor charge and an underlying charge. Bond: none.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

John Daniel Patrick Hayes, 28, 200 block of Santruce Ave., North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and trespassing. Bond: $2,500.

Nathaniel Jay Willey, 28, 3900 block of Magara Terrace, North Port. Charge: grand theft of a motor vehicle. Bond: $1,500.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:

Jason Michael Eugene Paige, 40, 1200 block of Northeast Cross Ave., Arcadia. Charges: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.

Brandi Marcella White, 31, 3200 block of Escobar Lane, North Port. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.

The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrest:

Laurel Fairchild Quintiliani, 52, 100 block of Old Englewood Road, Englewood. Charge: trespassing, failure to leave property upon order by owner. Bond: $500.

—Compiled by Daniel Sutphin

Email: daniel.sutphin@yoursun.com

