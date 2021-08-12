The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Brian Maurice Dozier, 43, of Wimauma, Florida. Charges: driving while license revoked, habitual offender, violation of probation. Bond: none.
Randy Brian Pillinger, 50, 300 block of Fletcher Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, two counts of violation of probation, introduction of contraband into county detention facility, tamper with or fabricate physical evidence and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Alina Hrebonkina, 24, 25100 block of Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: grand theft. Bond: $1,500.
Noah Lee Clark, 46, 22200 block of Midway Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Sean Jose Maguire, 48, 100 block of Barre Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: failure to appear on a misdemeanor charge and underlying charge. Bond: none.
Linda Margaret Howell, 61, 500 block of Northview St., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Ronnie Sherman Leatherwood, 51, 2100 block of Morley St., Port Charlotte. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
Rufus Bynum, 63, of Orlando. Charges: possession of a firearm, ammunition or weapon by a U.S. convicted felon, neglect child without great bodily harm. Bond: $8,500.
Steffen S. Shepperd, 26, 12100 block of Margarita Ave., North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and violation of probation. Bond: none.
Cody Robert Ash, 23, 3300 block of Avanti Circle, North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $500.
Marc Carpenter, 49, of Holladay, Utah. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,500.
Asia Marie Fisher, 37, 6400 block of Hamlet Drive, Englewood. Charges: leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage, violation of probation. Bond: none.
Nicole Marie Musker, 40, of Cape Coral. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Antwan Gavin, 20, of Avon Park. Charges: trespass, failure to leave property upon order by owner, fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement, resisting officer with violence, and battery on firefighter, officer or EMT. Bond: $17,500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Shawn Patrick Armstrong, 48, 27900 block of Leatherwood Circle, Punta Gorda. Charges: two counts of domestic battery, two counts of resisting officer without violence. Bond: none.
Braydon Michael Mclellan, 22, 2900 block of Alcazar Terrace, North Port. Charges: three out-of-county warrants. Bond: $17,039.
Gregory Joseph Williamson, 38, 5200 block of Pinson Drive, North Port. Charges: three counts of contempt of court. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Jeremy Cole Jackson, 27, 2200 block of Lakeshore Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.
Kassie-Ann Rhenee Reynolds, 21, 5300 block of Duncan Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $1,500.
Michael Joseph Uzzardi, 30, 6600 block of Dennison Ave., North Port. Charge: resisting officer without violence. Bond: $500.
—Compiled by Daniel Sutphin
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.