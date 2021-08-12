The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Brian Maurice Dozier, 43, of Wimauma, Florida. Charges: driving while license revoked, habitual offender, violation of probation. Bond: none.

Randy Brian Pillinger, 50, 300 block of Fletcher Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, two counts of violation of probation, introduction of contraband into county detention facility, tamper with or fabricate physical evidence and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

Alina Hrebonkina, 24, 25100 block of Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: grand theft. Bond: $1,500.

Noah Lee Clark, 46, 22200 block of Midway Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

Sean Jose Maguire, 48, 100 block of Barre Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: failure to appear on a misdemeanor charge and underlying charge. Bond: none.

Linda Margaret Howell, 61, 500 block of Northview St., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

Ronnie Sherman Leatherwood, 51, 2100 block of Morley St., Port Charlotte. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.

Rufus Bynum, 63, of Orlando. Charges: possession of a firearm, ammunition or weapon by a U.S. convicted felon, neglect child without great bodily harm. Bond: $8,500.

Steffen S. Shepperd, 26, 12100 block of Margarita Ave., North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and violation of probation. Bond: none.

Cody Robert Ash, 23, 3300 block of Avanti Circle, North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $500.

Marc Carpenter, 49, of Holladay, Utah. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,500.


Asia Marie Fisher, 37, 6400 block of Hamlet Drive, Englewood. Charges: leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage, violation of probation. Bond: none.

Nicole Marie Musker, 40, of Cape Coral. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

Antwan Gavin, 20, of Avon Park. Charges: trespass, failure to leave property upon order by owner, fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement, resisting officer with violence, and battery on firefighter, officer or EMT. Bond: $17,500.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Shawn Patrick Armstrong, 48, 27900 block of Leatherwood Circle, Punta Gorda. Charges: two counts of domestic battery, two counts of resisting officer without violence. Bond: none.

Braydon Michael Mclellan, 22, 2900 block of Alcazar Terrace, North Port. Charges: three out-of-county warrants. Bond: $17,039.

Gregory Joseph Williamson, 38, 5200 block of Pinson Drive, North Port. Charges: three counts of contempt of court. Bond: none.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Jeremy Cole Jackson, 27, 2200 block of Lakeshore Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.

Kassie-Ann Rhenee Reynolds, 21, 5300 block of Duncan Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $1,500.

Michael Joseph Uzzardi, 30, 6600 block of Dennison Ave., North Port. Charge: resisting officer without violence. Bond: $500.

