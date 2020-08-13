The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Melanie Lynette Lyles, 55, 1400 block of Hemlock Ave., Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI damage to property or person of another. Bond: none.

Alvaro Rojas Bravo De Rueda, 24, of Sunrise, Fla. Charge: failure to return drivers license registration when insurance canceled. Bond: none.

Jason Wayne Kenworthy, 39, 20000 of Sancraft Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: fugitive from justice. Bond: none.

Ronny Camacho Aleman, 28, of Hialeah, Fla. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,000.

Kodee M Dipaolo-Bravo, 24, 100 block of East Wentworth Street, Englewood. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Tevin Jamal Bryton Hillard, 26, 4700 block of Pan American Boulevard, North Port. Charges: Driving with a suspended license. Bond: None.

Jaymes Anthony Jordan, 30, 8000 block of Cristobal Avenue. Charges: Petty theft. Bond: None.

Ernst Charles Samedi III, 26, 3700 block of Village Avenue, North Port. Charges: Possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (testosterone), possession (meth), drug equipment. Bond: $3,500.

Kelli Ann Bockus, 50, 900 block of Lucaya W. Avenue, Venice. Charges: Larceny. Bond: $620.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Fernando Dubon, 21, 500 block of 61st Street, Bradenton. Charges: Operating a vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $120.

Seth Diaz Smith, 34, 65 block of West Green Street, Englewood. Charges: DUI, violating driver's license restrictions. Held for Charlotte County. Bond: $240.

