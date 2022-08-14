The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Derrick Boyd Foster, 57, of Woodbury, MN. Charge: DUI with 0.15 or higher with person under 18 years of age in the vehicle. Bond: $3,500.
Jorge Hernandez, 38, of Southwest Ranches, FL. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of burglary tools, knowingly driving with a suspended or revoked license, carrying concealed unlicensed electric weapon or device, and loitering. Bond: $18,500.
Kaitlinn Grace Sherman, 28, 38000 block of Cook Brown Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Michael Paul Franklin, 47, 3100 block of DeSoto Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: grand theft. Bond: $3,500.
William Chad Willis, 36, 600 block of Trumpet Tree St, Punta Gorda. Charges: unlawful possession of four or fewer identification cards, and two counts of off-bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: none.
Marlene A Rosenberger, 55, 400 block of Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,500.
Amy Jaclyn Garber, 37, 1600 block of Sharpe St., Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $500.
Robert Jeremiah Murray, 18, 4000 block of Michel Tree St., Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of failure to appear on misdemeanor charges and two underlying charges. Bond: none.
Heather Sue Matteson, 41, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: trespass, failure to leave property upon order by owner. Bond: $1,000.
Travis Ivan Davis, 52, 2300 block of Wiley St., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $5,000.
Timothy Alan White, 54, 18200 block of Wintergarden Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI and DUI with 0.15 or higher with person under 18 years of age in the vehicle. Bond: $2,000.
Jonathan Robert Powers, 46, 1100 block of Desmond St., Port Charlotte. Charges: loitering and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $2,500.
Sedric Laverne Crawford, Jr., 46, 21500 block of Olean Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: nonsupport of dependents, Bond: $986.
Yosmel Marrero Patao, 32, of Hialeah, FL. Charge: loitering. Bond: $1,000.
Esther Hernandez, 40, of Hialeah, FL.. Charges: possession of a harmful new legend drug, possession of drug paraphernalia and loitering. Bond: $4,500.
Shawn Earl Tooker, 45, 8400 block of Truman St., Englewood. Charges: violation of probation and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: none.
Adam Bradley Cass, 35, homeless of Englewood. Charge: commit domestic battery by strangulation. Bond: $5,000.
Holly Marie Ryan, 56, of Belleview, FL. Charge: battery. Bond: $3,000.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Raynel Louis Ervan, 62, 2400 block of Roxbury Circle, North Port. Charges: DUI and driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: none.
Jose Antonio Camacho, 33, 300 block of San Lorenzo Ave., North Port. Charge: grand theft. Bond: $1,500.
Brandon Lee Hiner, 43, 200 block of N. Havana Road, Venice. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, trespassing, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $3,500.
James Whitney London, 48, 8400 block of San Pablo Ave., North Port. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Alexander James Pepper, 35, 400 block of S. Moon Drive, Venice. Charge: carrying an unlicensed concealed firearm. Bond: $1,500.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
Yovani De Jesus Lopera, 47, 9800 block of Wingwood Drive, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
Lorenzo Lopez Gomez, 27, 37400 block of E. Venice Ave., Venice. Charges: DUI and operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $440.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Timothy Patrick O'Donnell, 35, 5000 block of White Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: trespassing and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.
Lawrence Mitchell Parkin, 50, 600 block of Michigan Drive, Venice. Charge: dealing in stolen property. Bond: $7,500.
Luis Samano Vega, 35, 500 block of Briarwood Road, Venice. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with an expire license. Bond: $620.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Jesus Misael Bermudes Diaz, 25, 2000 block of E & T Circle, Arcadia. Charges: three counts of failure to appear. Bond: $2,240.
Enoc Placido Garcia, 32, 300 block of North 10th Ave., Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and writ of bodily attachment. Bond: $2,500.
Bobby Joe Hall III, 31, homeless of Arcadia. Charges: trespassing, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,500.
Joshua Lee Willis, 36, 1200 block of N.W. Pinewood Ave., Arcadia. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of probation. Bond: none.
— Compiled by Daniel Sutphin
