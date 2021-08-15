The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Noah Leon Carlson, 41, 8100 block of Gewant Blvd., Punta Gorda. Charges: resisting officer without violence, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and harvesting an endangered plant without a permit. Bond: $7,000.
Jacquez Leonard Cokley, 22, 21100 block of Gertrude Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana with intent to sell, possession of marijuana over 20 grams, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, contributing to delinquency by act causing child to be needy, and three counts of off-bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: none.
Antonio Padilla Molina, Jr., 22, 500 block of Dalton Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,500.
Anthony David Conley, 38, 5400 block of Kempson Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: disorderly intoxication. Bond: none.
Don Calvin Eversole, 61, of Paulson Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: petty theft and trespassing. Bond: $5,000.
Brian Dave Rivera, 45, 200 block of Lecturn St., Port Charlotte. Charge: driving while license suspended. Bond: $2,500.
Deborah Barbara Shea, 49, 1400 block of Kennesaw St., Port Charlotte. Charges: loitering. Bond: $2,500.
Christian James Raucci, 24, 6000 block of Estates Drive, North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $4,500.
Christopher John Earley Phillips, 42, 4100 block of Sandune Ave., North Port. Charge: trespass, failure to leave property upon order by owner. Bond: $2,500.
Oleg Andreevich Gura, 27, of Key West. Charge: DUI. Bond: $5,000.
Lauro Salinas Reyes, 28, of Immokalee, FL. Charge: harvesting an endangered plant without a permit. Bond: $2,500.
Aniceto Ricardo Vasquez Colmenares, 28, of Immokalee, FL. Charge: harvesting an endangered plant without a permit. Bond: $2,500.
Phillip Aust, 35, of Fort Myers. Charges: grand theft and out of county warrant. Bond: $9,000.
Timothy Ray Chipman, 46, 100 block of N. Johnson Ave., Arcadia. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, trafficking amphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $260,000.
The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrests:
Cherice Lee Cormier, 42, 400 block of Sevilla St., North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,500.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Jeanne F. Martelli, 56, 70 block of N. Broadway, Englewood. Charges: violation of injunction of domestic violence protection. Bond: none
The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Jeremiah Lawton Blount, 44, 800 block of W. Magnolia St., Arcadia. Charge: burglary with assault or battery. Bond: $10,000.
Steven Christopher Caraway, 38, 1900 block of S.E. Maple Dr., Arcadia. Charges: unarmed burglary of an unoccupied dwelling, grand theft and dealing in stolen property. Bond: $22,500.
Elizabeth Kate Jordan, 32, of Bradenton. Charges: false identification given to law enforcement officer, resisting officer without violence, two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $6,000.
Irma Linda Rios, 42, of Price Child Lane, Arcadia. Charges: resisting officer without violence, operate a motor vehicle without a valid license, grand theft, fraud or swindle, use of two-way device to facilitate a felony, and exploitation of the elderly. Bond: none.
John Eric Roan II, 40, 2200 block of Bishop St., Arcadia. Charges: failure to obey law enforcement officer order to stop, tamper with or fabricate physical evidence, and driving while license suspended. Bond: $7,620.
Joshua Mackenzie Sleeper, 32, 1600 block of S.W. Eagerton Ave., Arcadia. Charges: $7,500.
Cooper Strasburger, 21, 100 block of S.E. 7th Ave., Arcadia. Charges: DUI, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $1,120.
Jose Luis Zavaleta, 24, 2200 block of S.E. ENT Circle, Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription; two counts of possession of marijuana; three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia; driving while license suspended; resisting officer without violence; possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, manufacture or deliver; and operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: none.
