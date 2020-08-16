The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Shellen Edwards, 48, 1700 block of Elm Drive, Venice. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.

Jacob Ryan Browning, 34, 29200 block of Snook Circle, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $2,500.

Matthew Allen James, 41, 29200 block of Jones Loop Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.

Noe Magallanes, 33, 20000 block of Andover Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: out of county warrant. Bond: $620.

Robert Benjamin Trotta, 58, 4700 block of Arley Road, North Port. Charge: knowingly driving with a suspended or revoked license. Bond: $500.

Dominick Hill, 26, homeless of Miami. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession or use of drug paraphernalia and driver present non-current insurance. Bond: $1,000.

Brian John Murawski, 47, homeless of LaBelle, FL. Charges: three counts of out of county warrant. Bond: $1,500.

Nicole Lynn Achilli, 42, of Apollo Beach. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession or use of drug paraphernalia and out of county warrant. Bond: $5,000.

Jonathan Frederick Kaltreider, 34, of Ocala. Charge: possession of a firearm, ammunition or weapon by a Florida convicted felon. Bond: $5,000.

Scott Bernhard, 55, 6700 block of Blake Pledger Court, North Fort Myers. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,500.

Anne M. Sloan, 51, of Bridgeville, PA. Charges: two counts of out of county warrant. Bond: none.

Franklin Vonzell Summersett, 35, 5800 block of S.W. Highway 17, Arcadia. Charges: false identification given to officer and knowingly driving with a suspended or revoked license. Bond: $1,000.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Jacoby Paul Couto, 18, 6300 block of Opa Lock Lane, North Port. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $1,500.

Michael Eugene Lima, 34, 5300 block of Montego Lane, Port Charlotte. Charges: attempt to flee or elude law enforcement officer with lights and siren active, DUI and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $2,120.

Nazanine Tara Nakamura, 31, 5700 block of New York Ave., Sarasota. Charges: three counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession or use of drug paraphernalia and larceny. Bond: $5,500.

Ann Deberah Smith, 31, of Bradenton. Charge: burglary with assault or battery. Bond: none.

Kolby Taylor Wilkinson, 18, 2500 block of Nodosa Drive, Sarasota. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $1,500.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

William Edward Crowe, 49, 700 block of S. Gondola Drive, Venice. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.

Gergo Kekesi, 29, 3400 block of Rustic Road, Nokomis. Charges: DUI, DUI with person under 18 in vehicle and DUI with damage to property or person of another. Bond: $740.

Andrea L. Vendetti, 47, 1200 block of Flamingo Drive, Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.

Christina Marie West, 40, 1800 block of Scotties Place, Nokomis. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

Compiled by Daniel Sutphin

Email: daniel.sutphin@yoursun.com

