The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Dillon Matthew Stevens, 28, 6200 block of Quince St., Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI with damage to property or person. Bond: $2,500.

Patrick Jesse Locke, 29, 26000 block of Deep Creek Blvd., Punta Gorda. Charges: failure to appear on a felony charge and an underlying charge. Bond: none.

Robert Lee Longmire, Jr., 35, 500 block of Ida Ave., Punta Gorda. Charges: resisting an officer without violence and battery. Bond: $5,000.

Justin Paul Morgan, 39, 6100 block of Safford St., Punta Gorda. Charge: harvesting an endangered plant without a permit. Bond: $2,500.

Christian Keith Zuber, 37, 11000 block of Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. Charge: child neglect without great bodily harm. Bond: none.

Jacqueline Wells, 34, 11000 block of Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. Charge: child neglect without great bodily harm. Bond: none.

Kathleen Ann Blakely, 52, 14800 block of Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. Charges: failure to register a motor vehicle and grand theft of a motor vehicle. Bond: $6,000.

Ishawn Junior Stephenson, 19, 1300 block of Whilmatte Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage, operating a motor vehicle without a valid license, possession of drug paraphernalia, and two counts of off-bond/forfeiture/revocation. Bond: none.

Eligio Alexander Perez-Dunn, 22, 900 block of Nobell Terrace N.W., Port Charlotte. Charge: unarmed burglary of an unoccupied dwelling. Bond: $10,000.

Tiana Cozzette, 33, 22300 block of Adorn Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $2,500.


Gabrielle Alexandrea Lacerenza, 35, 4000 block of Gallo St., Port Charlotte. Charges: petty theft and two counts of off-bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: none.

Amanda Gawrych, 36, 19100 block of Roosevelt Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and violation of probation. Bond: none.

Kathy Ann Barnes, 40, 4100 block of N. Cranberry Blvd., North Port. Charges: three counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, two counts of possession of a harmful new legend drug without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and off-bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: none.

Elizabeth Ellen Picerno, 57, 1000 block of S. Lassonde St., North Port. Charges: driver present non-current insurance, knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked, violation of probation and an underlying charge. Bond: none.

Jesse Mack Grider, Jr., 40, of Beaumont, Texas. Charges: possession of a firearm, ammunition, or weapon by an other state felon; convicted felon failure to register; and two counts of off-bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: none.

Patrick Duncan Gammage, 56, 3900 block of N.W. Valencia St., Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Kieth Joseph Carmello, 52, 4100 block of Fairview Drive, North Port. Charges: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.

Skyler Edward Fisher, 27, 400 block of Santa Julian Court, Punta Gorda. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.

Kaylea Sage Roberson, 30, 800 block of Dobell Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

—Compiled by Daniel Sutphin

Email: daniel.sutphin@yoursun.com

