The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Richard Robert Guedon, 66, 15500 block of Lime Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: resisting officer without violence, battery on firefighter, officer or EMT, assault on firefighter, officer or EMT, and corruption by threat against public servant. Bond: $15,000.
Jake Joseph Robidoux, 40, 25300 block of Sandhill Blvd., Punta Gorda. Charges: failure to appear on felony charges, failure to appear on misdemeanor charges and five underlying charges. Bond: none.
David Nathaniel Crowell, 44, 100 block of Dee Place, Punta Gorda. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $12,500.
Lonnie Carl Mickle, 46, 21200 block of Alderson Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: driving while license is suspended, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $8,500.
Margaret Ann Schaufus, 42, 5200 block of Cannon St., Port Charlotte. Charge: driving while license is suspended. Bond: none.
Quentin Andrew Zubillaga, 32, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
Patricia Ann Sorenson, 22, address withheld. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Carey David McCoy, 39, address withheld. Charge: felony domestic battery by strangulation. Bond: none.
Marne Anne Morrison-Hackett, 39, 8800 block of Wawana Road, North Port. Charge: loitering. Bond: $500.
Robert Charles Evans III, 31, 3100 block of Parade Terrace, North Port. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Raheen Omar Dubose, 35, of Fort Myers. Charges: failure to appear on a felony charge and an underlying charge. Bond: none.
Sasha Damaris Higgins, 36, of Fort Myers. Charge: non-resident driver's license required. Bond: $1,000.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
Franklin Terry Mitchell, 31, 3500 block of Elyton Court, North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Veneasa Lee Olsen, 27, 6200 block of Demming Ave., North Port. Charge: contempt of court. Bond: $500.
Christian Allan Penkert, 52, 300 block of W. Wentworth St., Englewood. Charge: contempt of court. Bond: $500.
