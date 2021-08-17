The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Richard Robert Guedon, 66, 15500 block of Lime Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: resisting officer without violence, battery on firefighter, officer or EMT, assault on firefighter, officer or EMT, and corruption by threat against public servant. Bond: $15,000.

Jake Joseph Robidoux, 40, 25300 block of Sandhill Blvd., Punta Gorda. Charges: failure to appear on felony charges, failure to appear on misdemeanor charges and five underlying charges. Bond: none.

David Nathaniel Crowell, 44, 100 block of Dee Place, Punta Gorda. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $12,500.

Lonnie Carl Mickle, 46, 21200 block of Alderson Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: driving while license is suspended, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $8,500.

Margaret Ann Schaufus, 42, 5200 block of Cannon St., Port Charlotte. Charge: driving while license is suspended. Bond: none.

Quentin Andrew Zubillaga, 32, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.

Patricia Ann Sorenson, 22, address withheld. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

Carey David McCoy, 39, address withheld. Charge: felony domestic battery by strangulation. Bond: none.

Marne Anne Morrison-Hackett, 39, 8800 block of Wawana Road, North Port. Charge: loitering. Bond: $500.


Robert Charles Evans III, 31, 3100 block of Parade Terrace, North Port. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

Raheen Omar Dubose, 35, of Fort Myers. Charges: failure to appear on a felony charge and an underlying charge. Bond: none.

Sasha Damaris Higgins, 36, of Fort Myers. Charge: non-resident driver's license required. Bond: $1,000.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:

Franklin Terry Mitchell, 31, 3500 block of Elyton Court, North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Veneasa Lee Olsen, 27, 6200 block of Demming Ave., North Port. Charge: contempt of court. Bond: $500.

Christian Allan Penkert, 52, 300 block of W. Wentworth St., Englewood. Charge: contempt of court. Bond: $500.

