The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Daniel Allen Spoonamore, 36, 700 block of Michigan Avenue, Englewood. Charge: trespass in structure or conveyance. Bond: none.

Bobby Jerome Richardson, 35, 21900 block of Felton Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: resisting law enforcement officer or merchant during retail theft. Bond: none.

Laci Prai Davidson, 32, 22400 block of Catherine Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,500.

Chauncey Gene Summy, 40, 100 block of Godfrey Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: convicted felon fails to register. Bond: none.

Brian Richard Fitzgerald, 30, 3600 block of Giblin Drive, North Port. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: none.

Linda Marie Thon, 61, 26100 block of Rampart Boulevard, Punta Gorda. Charge: resisting law enforcement officer or merchant during retail theft. Bond: none.

Christopher Anthony Boehm Sr, 36, 200 block of Rotonda Boulevard, Rotonda West. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.

Debra Lynn Carbone, 48, 3700 block of Dawson Lane, Punta Gorda. Charge: underlying charge. Bond: $10,000.

Joshua Fortune, 24, 11000 block of Palmerston Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.

Riley Lawrence Fisher, 24, 1200 block of Beekman Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: battery by intentional touch or strike and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $10,000.

Jeannie Diane Boatwright, 50, 13900 block of San Domingo Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $500.

Adan Yorleis Ricardo Silva, 22, of Orlando. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: none.

Wilhem Auguste, 28, 3500 block of Billingham Lane, North Port. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.

Robert Parks Illenberg III, 59, of Cape Coral. Charges: moving traffic violation and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $2,000.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Patrick Qwashawn Carroll, 28, 200 block of Grove Street, Venice. Charge: battery: prior conviction commit second subsequent battery. Bond: none.

Andrea L Venditti, 47, 800 block of Diane Circle, Englewood. Charge: contempt of court: possession and or use of narcotic equipment. Bond: $200.

James Eric Williams Jr., 40, W Langsner Street/S. New Avenue, Englewood. Charge: grand theft of a firearm. Bond: $1,500.

Johnny David Williams IV, 27, 1000 block of Pineland Avenue, Venice. Charge: operate a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: none.

Nathaniel Lee Davis, 38, 200 block of Stratford, Englewood. Charge: battery. Bond: $500.

Jonathon Jesus Puello, 22, 3100 block of Harbor Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: loitering or prowling. Bond: $120.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Zbigniew Szymczak, 85, 9000 block of S. Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $120.

Austin Garry Carpenter, 30, 1900 block of Clovelon Street, North Port. Charge: out of county warrant: Monroe FTA: driving while license is suspended driving while license is suspended first offense. Bond: $15,000.

Victoria Rose Furia, 26, 4100 block of Simkins Avenue, North Port. Charge: battery on person 65 years or older. Bond: none.

Kimberly Burdette Carter, 55, 1100 block of Barbour Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: reckless driving with alcohol as a factor. Bond: $10,000.

Thomas Scott Gagnon, 51, 8500 block of Aero Avenue, North Port. Charge: DUI third violation within 10 years. Bond: $1,500.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:

Igor Dulo, 39, 2400 block of Cannlot Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: operate a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $120.

Bryan Edgard Lopez-Hernandez, 20, 1100 block of Mohawk Road, Venice. Charges: possession of Cocaine with intent to sell, manufacture, deliver, etc. schedule II, operate a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $2,120.

Robert Michael Manchester, 51, 900 block of E Desirade Avenue, Venice. Charges: grand theft more than $750 less than $5,000, larceny more than $300 less than $10,000 from person 65 years or older, false owner info pawned items $300 or more, dealing traffic in stolen property. Bond: $2,000.

Compiled by Anna Bryson and Brianna Kwasnik

