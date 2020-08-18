The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Daniel Allen Spoonamore, 36, 700 block of Michigan Avenue, Englewood. Charge: trespass in structure or conveyance. Bond: none.
Bobby Jerome Richardson, 35, 21900 block of Felton Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: resisting law enforcement officer or merchant during retail theft. Bond: none.
Laci Prai Davidson, 32, 22400 block of Catherine Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,500.
Chauncey Gene Summy, 40, 100 block of Godfrey Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: convicted felon fails to register. Bond: none.
Brian Richard Fitzgerald, 30, 3600 block of Giblin Drive, North Port. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: none.
Linda Marie Thon, 61, 26100 block of Rampart Boulevard, Punta Gorda. Charge: resisting law enforcement officer or merchant during retail theft. Bond: none.
Christopher Anthony Boehm Sr, 36, 200 block of Rotonda Boulevard, Rotonda West. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Debra Lynn Carbone, 48, 3700 block of Dawson Lane, Punta Gorda. Charge: underlying charge. Bond: $10,000.
Joshua Fortune, 24, 11000 block of Palmerston Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.
Riley Lawrence Fisher, 24, 1200 block of Beekman Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: battery by intentional touch or strike and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $10,000.
Jeannie Diane Boatwright, 50, 13900 block of San Domingo Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $500.
Adan Yorleis Ricardo Silva, 22, of Orlando. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: none.
Wilhem Auguste, 28, 3500 block of Billingham Lane, North Port. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.
Robert Parks Illenberg III, 59, of Cape Coral. Charges: moving traffic violation and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $2,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Patrick Qwashawn Carroll, 28, 200 block of Grove Street, Venice. Charge: battery: prior conviction commit second subsequent battery. Bond: none.
Andrea L Venditti, 47, 800 block of Diane Circle, Englewood. Charge: contempt of court: possession and or use of narcotic equipment. Bond: $200.
James Eric Williams Jr., 40, W Langsner Street/S. New Avenue, Englewood. Charge: grand theft of a firearm. Bond: $1,500.
Johnny David Williams IV, 27, 1000 block of Pineland Avenue, Venice. Charge: operate a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: none.
Nathaniel Lee Davis, 38, 200 block of Stratford, Englewood. Charge: battery. Bond: $500.
Jonathon Jesus Puello, 22, 3100 block of Harbor Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: loitering or prowling. Bond: $120.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Zbigniew Szymczak, 85, 9000 block of S. Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $120.
Austin Garry Carpenter, 30, 1900 block of Clovelon Street, North Port. Charge: out of county warrant: Monroe FTA: driving while license is suspended driving while license is suspended first offense. Bond: $15,000.
Victoria Rose Furia, 26, 4100 block of Simkins Avenue, North Port. Charge: battery on person 65 years or older. Bond: none.
Kimberly Burdette Carter, 55, 1100 block of Barbour Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: reckless driving with alcohol as a factor. Bond: $10,000.
Thomas Scott Gagnon, 51, 8500 block of Aero Avenue, North Port. Charge: DUI third violation within 10 years. Bond: $1,500.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
Igor Dulo, 39, 2400 block of Cannlot Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: operate a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $120.
Bryan Edgard Lopez-Hernandez, 20, 1100 block of Mohawk Road, Venice. Charges: possession of Cocaine with intent to sell, manufacture, deliver, etc. schedule II, operate a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $2,120.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
Robert Michael Manchester, 51, 900 block of E Desirade Avenue, Venice. Charges: grand theft more than $750 less than $5,000, larceny more than $300 less than $10,000 from person 65 years or older, false owner info pawned items $300 or more, dealing traffic in stolen property. Bond: $2,000.
