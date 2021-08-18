The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Matthew Lyle Weber, 35, of Zephyrhills, FL. Charges: failure to appear on felony charges and five underlying charges. Bond: none.
Justin Nicholas Flemingloss, 41, 3200 block of Pine Cone St., Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Donald Nickolas King, 46, address withheld. Charge: felony or domestic battery by strangulation. Bond: none.
Kenneth William Morris, 63, 5100 block of Gibson Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.
Carey David McCoy, 39, 11900 block of Henley Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of pretrial release. Bond: none.
Doris Winn Braswell, 60, 800 block of Neptune St., Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI, fourth offense, refusal to submit to DUI testing after license suspended, and driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: none.
Okima Amira Eudora Robinson, 24, of Jacksonville. Charges: possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $4,500.
Monica Jean Harris, 46, of Fort Myers. Charges: possession of marijuana, using a firearm while committing a felony, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and failure to register a motor vehicle. Bond: $13,000.
John Christian Mazza, 43, 2900 block of Holly Ave., Englewood. Charge: driving while license suspended. Bond: none.
Richard Albert Baton, 59, of Cape Coral. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.
Christopher John Peterson, 43, of Cape Coral. Charges: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: $503.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Barry Burton Bean, 49, 4400 block of Appleton Terrace, North Port. Charges: three counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,500.
Dalton Archibald Fuller, Jr., 37, 1700 block of N. Jog Road, North Port. Charges: driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $500.
Jesus Roger Gonzalez, 57, 4400 block of Appleton Terrace, North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.
Megan Nicole Perkins, 36, 4400 block of Appleton Terrace. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of probation violation. Bond: none.
Shane Parker Salmon, 37, 5500 block of Gabo Road, North Port. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Jeremy David Gentry, 48, 600 block of Chamber St., Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of probation violation. Bond: none.
Christopher Lynn Jackson, 50, 2000 block of Placida Road, Englewood. Charges: two counts of contempt of court. Bond: $4,000.
Phillip James Robertson, 42, 700 block of Coral Ave., Englewood. Charges: tamping in a third degree felony proceeding, criminal mischief with damage to property, and violation of injunction protection for domestic violence. Bond: $13,000.
—Compiled by Daniel Sutphin
