The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Michael James Station, 29, 100 block of Erler Road, Wauchula. Charges: arrest on out of county warrant and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: none.

Derek Moore, 32, address unknown. Charges: false identification given to a law enforcement officer and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $5,000.

Lori Angela Segur, 55, 100 block of Mark Twain Lane, Rotonda West. Charges: violation of probation and battery. Bond: none.

Ronald Daniel Cole, 49, 5000 block of Palangos Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.

Dustin Rick Bane, 34, homeless of Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Bond: $5,000.

Veronica Hallinan, 82, 25100 block of Mercedes Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: DUI, DUI with damage to property and leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage. Bond: $2,500.

Mallory Randall Dagg, 24, 4400 block of Calloway St., Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $500.

Kathryn Elizabeth Kujawa, 32, 14200 block of Salva Tierra Lane, Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $3,500.

Savanna Nicole Sanders, 25, 21400 block of Gladis Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: delivery of cocaine, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $4,500.

Jessica Mendoza, 37, 22000 block of Belinda Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,500.

Louis Emery Dingers II, 59, 1500 block of Forrest Nelson Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of violation of domestic violence injunction. Bond: none.

Jamie C. Hickman, 42, of Chancellor St., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

Jason Harper Sipes, 51, 21200 block of Gladis Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: none.

Jason A. Agarratt, 38, 2400 block of Mistleto Lane, North Port. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

Christopher James Knauf, 45, of Lindenhurst, IL. Charges: failure to appear on felony charges and three underlying charges.

Neil Shower, 42, 11100 block of Magdalena Ave., Englewood. Charge: leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage. Bond: $1,000.

Parker Simon Lopez, 36, 1500 block of St. Jude Ave., Englewood. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,500.


The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

James Robin Allaire, 56, 6400 block of Pennell St., Englewood. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.

Jeanne F. Martelli, 56, 70 block of Broadway Road, Englewood. Charge: assault with intent to do violence. Bond: $120.

Royer Rangelfalcon, 41, 200 block of Washington Ave., Englewood. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: $2,000.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:

Joshua Dean Post, 36, of Lady Lake, FL. Charge: failure to have required endorsement on driver’s license. Bond: $120.

The New College of Florida Police Department reported the following arrest:

John Mack Soravilla, 69, 1500 block of W. Gladstone Drive, Englewood. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: $10,000.

The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Ronnie Travis Blankenship, 38, 3800 block of N.W. Green Tree St, Arcadia. Charges: criminal mischief with damage to property, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and attempt to smuggle contraband into a county detention facility. Bond: $2,000.

Christian Clemons, 57, 4400 block of Tulip Ave., Arcadia. Charges: trafficking amphetamine, attempt to sell methamphetamine, three counts of possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana with intent to sell, possession of harmful new legend drug, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, four counts of driving while license suspended or revoked, and five counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

Michael David Farabee, 54, 100 block of Ridgewood Drive, Arcadia. Charge: aggravated assault. Bond: $5,000.

Frank Phillip Golden, 56, 1300 block of S.E. Second Ave., Arcadia. Charges: possession of methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a place of worship, possession of methamphetamine with attempt to sell within 1,000 feet of a place of worship, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving on a permanently revoked license. Bond: none.

Fernando Alfredo Martinez-Diaz, 23, of Tamarc, FL. Charges: DUI and operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $420.

James Quinterias Terrell, 30, of Sebring. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

Amy Skinner Waters, 33, 300 block of N. Monroe Ave., Arcadia. Charges: two counts of violation of probation. Bond: homicide resulting from the distribution of a controlled substance. Bond: $100,000.

Tony Youngblood, 51, 1000 block of S.W. Golden Ave., Arcadia. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

Compiled by Daniel Sutphin

