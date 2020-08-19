The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Shayne Boomhower, 33, of West Park. Charge: possessing 10 or more counterfeit notes. Bond: none.
Charles Curtis Mccloud Jr., 38, 20100 block of Delake Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery — second or subsequent offense. Bond: none.
Chelsea Rae Smith, 27, 7100 block of Coventry Terrace, Englewood. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.
Patrick Orourke, 30, 100 block of Broadway, Englewood. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.
Maria Ortiz, 24, of Tampa. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.
Marcia Lynn Wood, 58, 6000 block of Quince Street, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.
Whisper Rain Parker, 24, 2700 block of Lee Street, Punta Gorda. Charge: burglary of an unoccupied structure unarmed. Bond: unknown.
John Marshall Read, 29, 3300 block of Lakeview Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Walter Eugene Kraha, 64, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: underlying charge. Bond: $500.
Ryan Michael Kutash-Frost, 32, 900 block of Via Deluna, Englewood. Charges: violation of probation or community control and driving without license revoked habitual offender. Bond: none.
Latisha Leahna Campbell, 29, 2000 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Englewood. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.
