The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Erica Crystal Adam, 31, first block of W. Wentworth Street, Englewood. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Raymond Lee Male Jr., 47, homeless of Englewood. Charge: trespass on property other than structure or conveyance. Bond: none.
Sidney Jonathan Thepphalangsy, 31, of Brandon. Charges: failure to register motor vehicle and driving while license is suspended second offense. Bond: none.
Chance Andrew Neer, 22, 100 block of Bunker Road, Rotonda West. Charge: .15 or higher with person under 18 in the vehicle. Bond: $1,500.
Troy Lee McClary Jr, 29, 500 block of E Anne Street, Punta Gorda. Charges: driving while license suspended third or subsequent offense, resisting officer without violence, violation of probation or community control, cocaine trafficking between 28 grams and 150 kilograms, marijuana possession with intent to sell and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Justin Nathan Lamka, 36, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: failure to register motor vehicle, battery second or subsequent offense, burglary with assault or battery and driving while license suspended second or subsequent offense. Bond: none.
Randy Allen Gardner, 65, 25300 block of Rancagua Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.
Dominic Pierre Alexander, 32, 32100 block of Brewer Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: three counts of underlying charges. Bond: $17,500.
Cynthia Madden, 51, 23200 block of Kim Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.
Christopher Paul Zubrycky, 37, first block of Stillwater, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $1,500.
Jose Manuel Contreras Alonzo, 23, of Fort Myers. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,000.
Jonathan Nathaniel Bacchus, 30, Charlotte County Jail, Punta Gorda. Charge: fleeing law enforcement. Bond: $1,500.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Attila Biro, 37, 1300 block of Nantucket Road, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
Brandon John Emerson, 28, 100 block of Clemson Road, Venice. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $1,500.
Steven Paul Larson, 43, 3600 block of S. Cadbury Circle, Venice. Charge: out-of-county warrant: Charlotte County: dealing in stolen property. Bond: $1,500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
B. Roy Norton, 45, 12200 block of Trionfo, North Port. Charge: DUI with blood-alcohol 0.15% or higher with person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: $120.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
Vincent James Brown, 32, 4200 block of Montague Lane, North Port. Charge: out-of-county warrant: DeSoto County, three counts of lewd battery-molestation. Bond: none.
