The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
David Dennis Oswald, 57, 11100 block of Palmerston Ave., Punta Gorda. Charges: tamper with or fabricate physical evidence and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $6,500.
Scott Peter Davis, 64, address withheld. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,500.
Amanda Michelle Winn, 31, 3400 block of Pellam Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $3,500.
Robert Erwin Davidson, 35, 1700 block of Shadow Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: petty theft. Bond: $2,500.
Justin Michael Marquis, 26, 3300 block of Elkcam Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: aggravated battery knowing victim is pregnant. Bond: none.
John Leo Gay, 60, address withheld. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,500.
Noel Castro II, 26, 3400 block of Cohoes Court, Port Charlotte. Charges: felony or domestic battery by strangulation and tampering with a witness. Charges: $8,500.
Michael Ryan Bosze, 28, 4600 block of Zimeda Ave., North Port. Charges: battery and off-bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: none.
Mercedes Sanchez, 35, of Naples. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: $14,000.
Kenneth Wilson Finch, 52, 3500 block of South Road, North Fort Myers. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: violation of probation, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Ashley Nicole Birdsey, 41, 100 block of Artists Ave., Englewood. Charges: DUI, 0.15 or higher with person under 18 years of age in the vehicle. Bond: $1,000.
Dandre Troy Facey, 22, homeless of Orlando. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and failure to register a motor vehicle. Bond: $500.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:
Mario Alberto Hernandez, 57, 2600 block of Nassau St., Sarasota. Charges: DUI and DUI, 0.15 or higher with person under 18 years of age in the vehicle. Bond: $620.
Kim Ann-Marie Quinn, 60, 1100 block of Kingston Way, Venice. Charges: two counts of violation of probation. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Sturnino Lopez, 49, 6200 block of Morning Ave., North Port. Charges: driving while license suspended or revoked and failure to have motor vehicle liability insurance. Bond: $120.
Francel James Park, 38, 1300 block of Jabara Ave., North Port. Charges: commit domestic battery by strangulation. Bond: none.
Hannah Zofia Pasick, 23, 7500 block of Minardi St., North Port. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.
Charles Nelson Rodriguez, 55, 8600 block of Shumock Ave., North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Jason Salvesen, 36, 300 block of Dearborn Lake St., Englewood. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.
Carol A. Shirkey, 72, 900 block of Devon Road, Venice. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.
The Florida Highway Patrol of Venice reported the following arrest:
David Rosendo Reyna-Diaz, 33, 5600 block of Beneva Road, Sarasota. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $120.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Daniel Francisco Lara, 45, of Bowling Green, FL. Charge: driving while license suspended, habitual offender. Bond: $3,000.
David Sanchez Vega, 35, 1800 block of S.E. 1st Ave., Arcadia. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
—Compiled by Daniel Sutphin
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.