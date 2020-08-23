The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Donna Jean Belitsos, 53, 90 block of Boundry Blvd., Rotunda West. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $1,000.

Gregory Lamar Caldwell, 42, 6000 block of Riverside Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $5,000.

Warren Douglas Fluharty, 56, 6800 block of Golf Course Blvd., Punta Gorda. Charges: DUI, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,500.

James Patrick Barron, 25, 300 block of West Henry Street, Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI. Bond: $500.

Brandie Nichol Benenhaley, 29, 1600 block of Bruning Court, Port Charlotte. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $2,000.

Amy Lee Huddleston, 32, 200 block of Martin Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: resisting officer without violence and leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage. Bond: $1,250.

Julie Diana Strassle, 47, 3100 block of Newbury St., Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI and DUI with damage to property or person of another. Bond: $1,000.

Michael Kay Goff, 43, 4200 block of Conway Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: trafficking amphetamine, four counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $47,500.

Rebecca Anne Robinson, 31, 3800 block of Monfero Ave., North Port. Charges: DUI, DUI with damage to property or person of another, corruption by threat against public servant and aggravated assault on officer, firefighter or EMT. Bond: $11,000.

Plutarco Huerta Maldonaldo, 25, 10600 block of Alvista Lane, North Fort Myers. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.

Oscar Geronimo Olivares-Hernandez, 35, 5000 block of 25th St. S.W., Lehigh Acres. Charges: DUI and operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $2,000.

Joseph Daniel Miley, Jr., 65, 11100 block of Rhinhart Road, Englewood. Charge: driving with a suspended license. Bond: $5,000.

Todd Michael Matsinger, 47, 5000 block of Placida Road, Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000.

Thomas James Lombardy, 57, 200 block of N.E. 9th Place, Cape Coral. Charge: driving with a revoked license, habitual offender. Bond: $5,000.

Domenic David Cuoco, 49, 6600 block of Thorman Road, Port Charlotte. Charge: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: $5,000.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Carly Ann Briani, 23, 400 block of Randolph Road, Venice. Charges: DUI and DUI with damage to property or person of another. Bond: $620.

Sean Andrew Clarke, 22, 300 block of Gardenia Road, Venice. Charge: homicide, specific felony act could cause death (attempted murder). Bond: none.

James Martin Hascall, 50, 800 block of Palmetto Drive, Englewood. Charge: domestic battery by touch or strike. Bond: none.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:

Randall Lloyd Casady, 28, 2600 block of Abbotsford St., North Port. Charge: violation of an injunction for domestic violence protection. Bond: none.

The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Jeffery Dean Faircloth, Jr., 38, homeless of Arcadia. Charges: trespassing and violation of probation. Bond: $120.

Jose Quiroz Hernandez, 31, 1000 block of S.E. Olive St., Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

Jeffery Alan Horton, 52, 8300 block of S.W. Sunnybreeze, Arcadia. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.

Lorri Beth Lafferty, 31, 500 block of W. Oak St., Arcadia. Charges: three counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and three counts of possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,000.

Rachel Lynn Perrusquia, 50, 1600 block of Turner Ave., Arcadia. Charge: driving with a suspended license. Bond: $500.

Trevor Allen Spiller, 21, homeless of Arcadia. Charges: trespassing and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $620.

Felipe Enrique Torregrosa, 45, 200 block of S. Brevard Ave., Arcadia. Charges: aggravated battery, person uses a deadly weapon, and disorderly intoxication. Bond: $25,120.

Eliceo Santizo Velasquez, 31, 3800 block of N.W. Pineapple St., Arcadia. Charge: out of state fugitive. Bond: none.

