The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Andrew David Smith, 30, 400 block of E. Ann St., Punta Gorda. Charges: knowingly driving while license is suspended or revoked and failure to register motor vehicle. Bond: none.

Scott Martin Ditota, 55, 2600 block of Lee St., Punta Gorda. Charges: false identification given to law enforcement officer; possession of a firearm, ammunition or weapon by a Florida convicted felon; possession of a controlled substance without a prescription; and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.

Tyler Scott McCavitt, 31, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: violation of injunction, repeat sexual date violence and battery. Bond: none.

Alex Romero Ortiz, 23, 12100 block of McElroy Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,500.

Kyle Dean Freeman Jones, 28, of Lafayette, IN. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.

Christopher John Frink, 37, 700 block of Crestwood Road, Englewood. Charge: criminal mischief with more than $1,000 damage. Bond: $2,500.

Gerardo Martinez Martinez, 41, 2300 block of N.W. Pinewood Ave., Arcadia. Charge: DUI. Bond: $5,000.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:

Brett Jeffrey Coulter, 38, 200 block of Capriana Court, Nokomis. Charge: domestic battery on person 65 years of age or older. Bond: $5,000.

Thomas Joseph Henning, 29, 4300 block of Nemo Ave., North Port. Charge: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: $2,500.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Morgan Alexis Kandel, 24, 4100 block of Magenta Ave., North Port. Charge: domestic battery on person 65 years of age or older. Bond: none.


Taurean Marquis Washington, 32, of Indianapolis. Charge: resisting officer without violence. Bond: $500.

The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrest:

Jarmal Exavier Floyd, 28, 2300 block of Nuremberg Blvd., Punta Gorda. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: $2,500.

The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Michael Alan Carey, 31, 5400 block of Swift Road, Sarasota. Charges: failure to appear on three felony charges. Bond: none.

Monica Marie Castillo, 39, 200 block of Louisiana St., Wauchula. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.

Dwayne Lloyd Daley, 26, 1600 block of S.W. Eagerton Drive, Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

Veronica Ann Flores, 36, 3200 block of E. Main St., Wauchula. Charges: trafficking amphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

David Oliver Morel, 58, 100 block of S. Orange Ave., Arcadia. Charge: petty theft. Bond: $120.

Jesse Dustin Murray, 35, 8800 block of S.W. Rabbit Trail, Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

Jose Amilcar Perez Perez, 27, of Lake Worth, FL. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $120.

Emiliano Zavala III, 30, 1400 block of S.E. Carnahan Ave., Arcadia. Charges: aggravated battery, offender knew victim was pregnant; and violation of injunction protection for domestic violence. Bond: $3,000.

—Compiled by Daniel Sutphin

Email: daniel.sutphin@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments