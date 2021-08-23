The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

John Baptiste Curcuru III, 56, address withheld. Charge: battery on a person 65 years of age or older. Bond: $1,500.

Kristopher Phillip Comerford, 37, 100 block of Barr Drive W., Port Charlotte. Charge: petty theft. Bond: none.

Sylvester Hamm, Jr., 27, 1400 block of Pulaski St., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

Robert Erwin Davidson, 34, 5400 block of Callaway St., Port Charlotte. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.

Victoria Lynn Martin, 23, 12100 block of Margarita Ave., North Port Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $1,500.

Dennis Staszak, 52, of Lehigh Acres. Charges: convicted felon failure to register, possession of firearm, ammunition, or weapon by other state felon, and carrying concealed weapon unlicensed electric weapon or device. Bond: none.

Juan Gomez Sanchez, 37, of Immokalee. Charge: harvesting endangered plant without a permit. Bond: $2,500.


Priscilla A. Smith, 29, of Fort Myers. Charge: DUI. Bond: $500.

Matthew Richard Casitmore, 29, Bradenton. Charges: unarmed burglary of an unoccupied dwelling, petty theft and violation of probation. Bond: none.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Ladawn Sheree Whie-Lenard, 33, 8700 block of Aero Ave., North Port. Charges: domestic aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill and criminal mischief with property damage. Bond: none.

John Frederick Widmann IV, 31, 7500 block of Tasco Drive, North Port. Charge: domestic battery causing bodily harm. Bond: none.

Freddie Lee Williams, 49, 500 block of Gallenton Lane, North Port. Charges: two out-of-county warrants. Bond: $340.

— Compiled by Daniel Sutphin

