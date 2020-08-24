The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Khalil Ali Bynum, 25, 1100 block of Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
William Thomas Campbell, 24, of Tampa. Charge: petty theft. Bond: $1,000.
Graciela Portilla De Osborn, 52, 400 block of Tam O’Shanter Lane, Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI (third violation within 10 years). Bond: $3,500.
Carson Ralph Lee Brown, 21200 block of Meehan Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: fugitive from justice. Bond: none.
Katelyn Sloan Croft, 27, Pensacola. Charges: battery on officer, firefighter, EMT, and resisting officer without violence. Bond: none.
Julian Demetrius Kosinski, 22, 2600 block of Mather Lane, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
David John Mouton Jr., 30, of New Iberia, La. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,000.
Hector De Jesus, 34, of Miami. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.
Brendan Joseph Menzel, 25, 11000 block of Sandrift Ave., Englewood. Charge: DUI and attempting to flee law enforcement officer. Bond: $1,500.
William Tyrone Hill, 53, 800 block of E. First St., Englewood. Charge: sexual battery on a person 18 years or older by person 18 years or older. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:
Dean Alan Campbell, 58, 100 block of W. Green St., Englewood. Charge: DUI blood alcohol 0.15 or higher or with a person under 18 in the vehicle. Bond: $120.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
Christopher M. Moreau, 36, 900 block of Cedar Ave., Englewood. Charge: DUI with damage to property or another person. Bond: $500.
Compiled by Brianna Kwasnik and Anna Bryson
