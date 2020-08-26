The Charlotte County Sheriff's reported the following arrests:
Derek Michael Sonatore, 33, 23300 block of Van Buren Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: marijuana possession under 20 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia and four counts of possession of a controlled substance without prescription.Bond: none.
Del Alan Richard Philips, 30, 2100 block of Wonderwin St., Port Charlotte. Charge: nonsupport of dependents. Bond: $508.
Ronald Wallace Davis, 60, of Winter Haven, Fla. Charge: driving while license suspended-third or subsequent offense. Bond: none.
Matthew Wesley Roberts, 24, 15300 block of Orchid Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: criminal mischief under $400 damage. Bond: none.
Dakari Gabriel Brown, 24, 500 block of Ida Ave., Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of cocaine, violation of community control and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Christopher Ryan Dunn, 26, 1200 block of Waterside St., Port Charlotte. Charges: battery, driving without license revoked-habitual offender and violation of probation or community control. Bond: $10,000.
Richard Rendon, 34, 11900 block of Gretchen Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: driving while license suspended-third or subsequent offense. Bond: $5,000.
Linda Barbara Aarden, 32, 11900 block of Gretchen Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $4,500.
Peter Matthew Albritton, 46, of North Fort Myers. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and out-of-county warrant. Bond: $2,500.
Abraham Escamilla, 18, of Lehigh Acres. Charges: two counts of possession of marijuana with intent to sell, two counts of hallucinogen possession with intent to sell, possession of a controlled substance without prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and carrying a concealed weapon unlicensed. Bond: $23,500.
Apolinario Perez-Gomez, 44, 1000 block of SE Eighth St., Arcadia. Charges: operating a motor vehicle without valid license and false ID given to law enforcement officer. Bond: $1,000.
Jose Luis Martinez Antonio, 33, 1500 block of SE Second Ave., Arcadia. Charge: driving while license suspended-second offense. Bond: $500.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Cory Allen Raymond, 24, 9000 block of S. Tamiami Trail, North Port. Charges: flee/elude law enforcement officer when lights/siren was active, driving while license is suspended revocation status. Bond: $1,620.
Keith Edwin Shaffer, 47, 5200 block of Kent Road, Venice. Charge: contempt of court: FTA: larceny first offense. Bond: $2,000.
Daniel Edward Chartrand II, 33, 5200 block of Bullard St., North Port. Charge: probation violation (original charge: fraudulent use of a credit card). Bond: none.
Mariah Cristine Merchant, 28, 1600 block of S. Bob O Link Drive, Venice. Charges: burglary, dealing stolen property and giving false information to a pawn dealer. Bond: $16,500.
Whitney Dawn Pol, 33, 4700 block of Lemon Bay Drive, Venice. Charge: burglary to an occupied dwelling unarmed. Bond: $7,500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Vanessa Anne Buzbee, 22, 9000 block of S. Tamiami Trail, North Port. Charge: possession and or use of drug equipment. Bond: $500.
Thomas Owen Hochsprung, 35, 2700 block of Pandora Ave., North Port. Charge: probation violation: grand theft. Bond: none.
Anthony Lee Chelnokov, 22, 12300 block of Alta Mira St., North Port. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $120.
Chance Dawson White, 20, 3900 block of Diamond Ave., North Port. Charge: probation violation (original charge: possession of a controlled substance). Bond: none.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
Kim Ann-Marie Quinn, 58, 1100 block of Kingston Way, Venice. Charge: possession and or use of drug equipment. Bond: $500.
Stephen Bryce Balsinger, 24, 5800 block of Viola Road, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
Compiled by Anna Bryson and Brianna Kwasnik
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.