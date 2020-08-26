The Charlotte County Sheriff's reported the following arrests: 

Derek Michael Sonatore, 33, 23300 block of Van Buren Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: marijuana possession under 20 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia and four counts of possession of a controlled substance without prescription.Bond: none.

Del Alan Richard Philips, 30, 2100 block of Wonderwin St., Port Charlotte. Charge: nonsupport of dependents. Bond: $508.

Ronald Wallace Davis, 60, of Winter Haven, Fla. Charge: driving while license suspended-third or subsequent offense. Bond: none.

Matthew Wesley Roberts, 24, 15300 block of Orchid Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: criminal mischief under $400 damage. Bond: none.

Dakari Gabriel Brown, 24, 500 block of Ida Ave., Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of cocaine, violation of community control and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

Christopher Ryan Dunn, 26, 1200 block of Waterside St., Port Charlotte. Charges: battery, driving without license revoked-habitual offender and violation of probation or community control. Bond: $10,000.

Richard Rendon, 34, 11900 block of Gretchen Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: driving while license suspended-third or subsequent offense. Bond: $5,000.

Linda Barbara Aarden, 32, 11900 block of Gretchen Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $4,500.

Peter Matthew Albritton, 46, of North Fort Myers. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and out-of-county warrant. Bond: $2,500.

Abraham Escamilla, 18, of Lehigh Acres. Charges: two counts of possession of marijuana with intent to sell, two counts of hallucinogen possession with intent to sell, possession of a controlled substance without prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and carrying a concealed weapon unlicensed. Bond: $23,500.

Apolinario Perez-Gomez, 44, 1000 block of SE Eighth St., Arcadia. Charges: operating a motor vehicle without valid license and false ID given to law enforcement officer. Bond: $1,000.

Jose Luis Martinez Antonio, 33, 1500 block of SE Second Ave., Arcadia. Charge: driving while license suspended-second offense. Bond: $500.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Cory Allen Raymond, 24, 9000 block of S. Tamiami Trail, North Port. Charges: flee/elude law enforcement officer when lights/siren was active, driving while license is suspended revocation status. Bond: $1,620.

Keith Edwin Shaffer, 47, 5200 block of Kent Road, Venice. Charge: contempt of court: FTA: larceny first offense. Bond: $2,000.

Daniel Edward Chartrand II, 33, 5200 block of Bullard St., North Port. Charge: probation violation (original charge: fraudulent use of a credit card). Bond: none.

Mariah Cristine Merchant, 28, 1600 block of S. Bob O Link Drive, Venice. Charges: burglary, dealing stolen property and giving false information to a pawn dealer. Bond: $16,500.

Whitney Dawn Pol, 33, 4700 block of Lemon Bay Drive, Venice. Charge: burglary to an occupied dwelling unarmed. Bond: $7,500.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Vanessa Anne Buzbee, 22, 9000 block of S. Tamiami Trail, North Port. Charge: possession and or use of drug equipment. Bond: $500. 

Thomas Owen Hochsprung, 35, 2700 block of Pandora Ave., North Port. Charge: probation violation: grand theft. Bond: none.

Anthony Lee Chelnokov, 22, 12300 block of Alta Mira St., North Port. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $120.

Chance Dawson White, 20, 3900 block of Diamond Ave., North Port. Charge: probation violation (original charge: possession of a controlled substance). Bond: none.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:

Kim Ann-Marie Quinn, 58, 1100 block of Kingston Way, Venice. Charge: possession and or use of drug equipment. Bond: $500.

Stephen Bryce Balsinger, 24, 5800 block of Viola Road, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

