The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Beverly Anne Spencer, 36, 1100 block of Devon Road, Venice. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $5,000.
Joshua Allen Fortune, 24, 27300 block of Mandarin Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of pretrial release for domestic violence. Bond: $10,000.
Sta’chawn Lavance Wright, 22, 25300 block of Sandhill Boulevard, Punta Gorda. Charges: domestic battery by strangulation, battery by intentional touch or strike and violation of pretrial release for domestic violence. Bond: $30,000.
Salvatore Vincent Siciliano, 35, 20200 block of Xita Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: stealing in stolen property, grand theft of firearm, possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by other state delinquent adult, grand theft property more than $750 but less than $5,000, and burglary of dwelling structure or conveyance while armed. Bond: $22,000.
Megan Anne Henry, 30, 1000 block of Yarmouth Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: four counts of violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Deborah Lee Smith, 60, 1200 block of Guild Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage. Bond: $1,000.
Jayson Wayne Manning, 32, 200 block of Bamboo Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: commit domestic battery by strangulation, criminal mischief more than $1,000 damage, grand theft of motor vehicle and violation of probation or community control. Bond: $13,500.
Robin Eileen Rostetter, 57, 22100 block of Rochester Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $1,500.
Nicholas Allen Gibson, 35, 300 block of Kenwood Avenue, Nokomis. Charges: driving while license suspended and failure to register motor vehicle. Bond: $5,000.
Matthew Dipaolo, 33, 8300 block of Roosevelt Street, Englewood. Charge: littering over 500 pounds commercial or hazardous waste. Bond: $3,500.
Jose Maria Ramirez-Arredondo, 34, of Bradenton. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $3,500.
James Andrew Tyrelle Greene, 27, 1600 block of SE Hargrave Street, Arcadia. Charges: two counts of out of county warrant. Bond: $15,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Alina Angela Bunton, 25, 5700 block of Gallatin Lane, North Port. Charge: probation violation: petty theft. Bond: none.
Dustin Bailey Lindsay, 22, 2000 block of Lakeview Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of possession of a weapon or ammunition by convicted Florida felon. Bond: $15,000.
Joe Leslie Urias III, 25, 400 block of Morningside Road, Venice. Charge: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: none.
Jermaine Franklin Williams Jr., 22, 300 block of San Marino Avenue, North Port. Charges: probation violation: burglary of an unoccupied dwelling, possession of MDMA, two counts of burglary. Bond: none.
Deven Patrick Horan, 20, 5800 block of Buchanan Road, Venice. Charge: contempt of court: failure to appear on a charge of possession of marijuana. Bond: $2,000.
Michael Lee McClure, 45, 300 block of Old Englewood Road, Englewood. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $1,500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Viktor Afanasyevich Revega, 29, 3700 block of N. Roderigo Avenue, North Port. Charges: loitering or prowling, resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $620.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
Emiliano Morales, 67, 1000 block of Elaine Street, Venice. Charge: driving while license is suspended. Bond: $1,500.
John Michael Sauer, 38, 3800 block of Portair Lane, North Port. Charge: contempt of court: failure to appear on a DUI charge. Bond: $2,000.
Mitchell Wheeler Mason, 37, 100 block of Harwich Circle, Englewood. Charge: contempt of court, failure to appear on a charge of driving with no license. Bond: $2,000.
