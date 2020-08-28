The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Christian Collins Taylor, 26, 15300 block of Mango Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: burglary of an unoccupied structure and grand theft property between $100 and $300 from dwelling. Bond: none.
Kaitlyn Nicole Miles, 23, 13300 block of Copper Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: commit aggravated battery and two counts of willfully abuses a child without great bodily harm. Bond: none.
Justin Gene Bosley, 22, 13300 block of Copper Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: commit aggravated battery. Bond: none.
Christopher Ryan Affato, 27, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Tray Allen Martin, 50, 2500 block of Newberry St., Port Charlotte. Charge: willfully abuses a child without causing great bodily harm. Bond: none.
Venus Lynn Barnhard, 49, 2500 block of Newberry St., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
David Thomas Dion, 36, of Oviedo, Fla. Charges: DUI-fourth or subsequent offense, driving while license suspended third or subsequent offense and refusal to testing. Bond: none.
Tresa Kay Burrell, 28, of North Fort Myers. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Edgar Leonel Sanchez-Ramirez, 18, of Immokalee. Charge: false ID given to law enforcement officer. Bond: none.
Antonio Edgar Sanchez-Morales, 39, of Immokalee. Charge: false ID given to law enforcement officer. Bond: none.
Jose Manuel Lopez, 46, of Immokalee. Charge: driving with license expired more than six months. Bond: none.
Dennis Eugene Jelks Jr., 37, of Fort Myers. Charges: driving while license suspended-third or subsequent offense and violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Lindsey Gale Rodriguez, 26, of Fort Myers. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.
Daniel Troy Chadwell, 200 block of Washington Ave., Englewood. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.
Debra Kay Sibley, 57, 1900 block of Winchester Ave., Englewood. Charges: aggravated assault with deadly weapon without intent to kill and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: none.
Justin Michael O’Neil, 34, 5500 block of SW Smith Ave., Arcadia. Charges: trafficking in fentanyl 4 grams or more, amphetamine trafficking more than 14 grams, heroin trafficking more than 4 grams but less than 30 kilograms, two counts of possession of a controlled substance without prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $80,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Michael Lee McClure, 45, 300 block of Old Englewood Road, Englewood. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $1,500.
Ronald William Woodmansee, 60, 4300 block of Bella Donna Drive, North Port. Charges: probation violation (original charge: aggravated animal cruelty) contempt of court: failure to appear (original charge: trespassing). Bond: none.
Keith William Ripich, 49, 1600 block of E. Florence Ave., Englewood. Charges: DUI-fourth subsequent offense, refusal to submit DUI test after license was suspended, possess or display cancelled or revoked driver’s license, and drive on permanently revoked driver’s license. $3,620.
Stephanie Lauren Barnett, 32, 6300 block of Freemont St., North Port. Charge: driving while license is suspended revocation status second subsequent offense. Bond: $500.
Alina Angela Bunton, 25, 5700 block of Gallatin Lane, North Port. Charge: probation violation (original charge: petty theft). Bond: $120.
Melissa Jean Burkhammer, 50, 10400 block of S. Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charge: aggravated battery using a deadly weapon. Bond: none.
Elizabeth Terese Freidhof, 34, 2600 block of Roxbury Circle, North Port. Charge: larceny petty theft second degree third subsequent offense. Bond: $1,500.
Lenox Jequan Gordon, 25, 1600 block of Amstead St., Punta Gorda. Charges: DUI and DUI damage to property or person. Bond: $620.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Viktor Afanasyevich Revega, 29, 3700 block of N. Roderigo Ave., North Port. Charges: loitering or prowling, resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $620.
Marlon Lorenzo Escort, 36, 8200 block of Alam Ave., North Port. Charges: aggravated assault with intent to commit a felony, possession of a weapon or ammo by a convicted Florida felon and battery. Bond: $8,000.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
Emiliano Morales, 67, 1000 block of Elaine St., Venice. Charge: driving while license is suspended. Bond: $1,500.
John Michael Sauer, 38, 3800 block of Portair Lane, North Port. Charge: contempt of court: failure to appear on a DUI charge. Bond: $2,000.
Mitchell Wheeler Mason, 37, 100 block of Harwich Circle, Englewood. Charge: contempt of court, failure to appear on a charge of driving with no license. Bond: $2,000.
Compiled by Anna Bryson and Brianna Kwasnik
