The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Sebrina Lynn Norton, 43, 4700 block of Knollwood Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,500.
Stacy Shawn Rogers, 46, 1200 block of Slash Pine Circle, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession or use of drug paraphernalia, resisting officer without violence and knowingly driving with a suspended or revoked license. Bond: $8,000.
Kurt Allen Hoffman, Jr., 30, 27500 block of Tiera Del Fuego Circle, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.
Michael Richard Nolan, 61, 300 block of Fortaleza St., Punta Gorda. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $1,000.
Valerie Gertrude Bentley, 50, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: trespass, failure to leave property by order of owner. Charges: $1,500.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Calvin Jerome Nardino, 27, 3100 block of Chestnut Ave., Venice. Charges: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill and battery by touch or strike. Bond: $500.
Marlene Kay Hogeland, 74, 5800 block of Adams Ave., Venice. Charge: failure to leave property by order of owner. Bond: $500.
Aaron Joseph Pol, 40, 600 block of N. Auburn Road, Venice. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $1,500.
Waltrudes Jose Tavaresfilho, 53, 100 block of Kenwood Ave., Nokomis. Charge: contempt of court. Bond: $2,000.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Eric Scully, 46, 2000 block of Bendix Terrace, North Port. Charge: out of county warrant, non-support of dependents. Bond: $328.
Kelly Aaron Thompson, 36, 8200 block of San Jacinto Ave., North Port. Charge: contempt of court, financial responsibility for driving with a suspended license. Bond: $200.
The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Richard Dean Hand Jr., 39, 200 block of N. Rogers St., Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Brandon Lee Lothery, 29, 10000 block of S.W. Victory Drive, Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.
Julius Alazdo Warren, 46, 1900 block of S.W. Hendry St., Arcadia. Charge: probation of violation. Bond: none.
Compiled by Daniel Sutphin
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.