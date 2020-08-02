The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Sebrina Lynn Norton, 43, 4700 block of Knollwood Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,500.

Stacy Shawn Rogers, 46, 1200 block of Slash Pine Circle, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession or use of drug paraphernalia, resisting officer without violence and knowingly driving with a suspended or revoked license. Bond: $8,000.

Kurt Allen Hoffman, Jr., 30, 27500 block of Tiera Del Fuego Circle, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.

Michael Richard Nolan, 61, 300 block of Fortaleza St., Punta Gorda. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $1,000.

Valerie Gertrude Bentley, 50, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: trespass, failure to leave property by order of owner. Charges: $1,500.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Calvin Jerome Nardino, 27, 3100 block of Chestnut Ave., Venice. Charges: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill and battery by touch or strike. Bond: $500.

Marlene Kay Hogeland, 74, 5800 block of Adams Ave., Venice. Charge: failure to leave property by order of owner. Bond: $500.

Aaron Joseph Pol, 40, 600 block of N. Auburn Road, Venice. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $1,500.

Waltrudes Jose Tavaresfilho, 53, 100 block of Kenwood Ave., Nokomis. Charge: contempt of court. Bond: $2,000.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Eric Scully, 46, 2000 block of Bendix Terrace, North Port. Charge: out of county warrant, non-support of dependents. Bond: $328.

Kelly Aaron Thompson, 36, 8200 block of San Jacinto Ave., North Port. Charge: contempt of court, financial responsibility for driving with a suspended license. Bond: $200.

The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Richard Dean Hand Jr., 39, 200 block of N. Rogers St., Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

Brandon Lee Lothery, 29, 10000 block of S.W. Victory Drive, Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.

Julius Alazdo Warren, 46, 1900 block of S.W. Hendry St., Arcadia. Charge: probation of violation. Bond: none.

Compiled by Daniel Sutphin

Email: daniel.sutphin@yoursun.com

