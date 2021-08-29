The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Austin Maurice Hadden, 24, 6200 block of Rumford St., Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.
Gary Earnest Richards, 71, 400 block of Klispie Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.
Lacey Jean Graham, 29, 400 block of Stanhope St., Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI, two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and tamper with or fabricate physical evidence. Bond: $7,000.
Jibril Frederick Verbanic, 18, 2200 block of Beacon Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: resisting officer without violence and corruption by threat against public servant. Bond: $2,000.
Florinda Sanchez-Gomez, 42, of Immokalee. Charge: harvesting of an endangered plant without a permit. Bond: $2,500.
Miguel Calmo-Mendoza, 35, of Immokalee. Charge: harvesting of an endangered plant without a permit. Bond: $2,500.
Cesar Gomez Ramirez, 38, of Immokalee. Charge: harvesting of an endangered plant without a permit. Bond: $2,500.
Annie Freida Lanfair, 45, 3000 block of N.E. Brownsville St., Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.
Brian Malcolm McComb, 34, 100 block of E. Gibson St., Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $1,500.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Trevor William Ewing, 33, 1200 block of Ringtail Road, Venice. Charge: driving while license suspended (habitual offender). Bond: $1,500.
The Florida Highway Patrol of Venice reported the following arrest:
Jeffrey Michael Reinke, 48, 1500 block of Francis Ave., Sarasota. Charges: hit and run, failure to stop or remain at crash involving serious bodily injury, and violation of probation. Bond: $7,500.
The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Teresa Ann Durham, 64, 11900 block of S.W. Lake George Terrace, Arcadia. Charges: unarmed burglary of an unoccupied dwelling, grand theft of a dwelling, and criminal mischief with property damage. Bond: $9,500.
Gerald Dean Foster, Jr., 42, 700 block of N. 17th Ave, Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, tamper with or fabricate physical evidence, and possession of a drug paraphernalia. Bond: $3,500.
Charles Chico Henry, 35, 11900 block of S.W. Lake George Terrace, Arcadia. Charges: unarmed burglary of an unoccupied dwelling, grand theft of a dwelling, and criminal mischief with property damage. Bond: $9,500.
Danielle Nicole Jackson, 38, 11900 block of S.W. Lake George Terrace, Arcadia. Charges: unarmed burglary of an unoccupied dwelling, grand theft of a dwelling, and criminal mischief with property damage. Bond: $9,500.
Cody Austin Lloyd, 26, of Baxley, Ga. Charges: two out-of-county warrants. Bond: none.
Carlos Antonio Ruiz, 37, of Palm Bay, Fla. Charge: failure to appear on a felony charge. Bond: none.
