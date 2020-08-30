The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Tina Kay Hanlon, 52, 200 block of W. Ann St., Punta Gorda. Charge: driving with a revoked license, habitual offender.
Davious Kapinski, 27, 700 block of Myrtle St., Punta Gorda. Charge: larceny. Bond: $500.
Daniel Whitesell, 46, 17700 block of Corkwood Bend Trail, Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI. Bond: $500.
Christy Lynn Wickham-Armfield, 61, 1300 block of Algiers St., Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI and violation of probation. Bond: $1,000.
Ryan Norman St. Pierre, 30, 4000 block of Michel Tree St., Port Charlotte. Charges: battery by intentional touch or strike and felony battery or domestic battery by strangulation. Bond: none.
Donald Macy Wright II, 33, 2500 block of Ivanhoe St., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.
Troy Jeffrey Moran, 34, 3100 block of N. Biscayne Drive, North Port. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Jacob Tyler Hughes, 26, 2100 block of Sugar Terrace, North Port. Charges: DUI. Bond: $1,000.
Rolde Surin, 37, 4200 block of Gulfstream Drive, Naples. Charges: driving with a suspended license and false identification given to a law enforcement officer. Bond: none.
Tiffany Marie Farris, 39, 6700 block of Abbott St., Fort Myers. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.
Michael George Stines, 45, 7300 block of Rosemont Drive, Englewood. Charges: armed burglary of a dwelling, structure or conveyance, grand theft of a firearm and three counts of grand theft of a motor vehicle. Bond: $22,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Joe Carl Anderson, 28, 100 block of Sylvania Ave., Englewood. Charge: unarmed burglary of an unoccupied dwelling. Bond: $7,500.
Natalie Marie Behnke, 34, 600 block of Everest Road, Venice. Charges: two counts of battery by touch or strike and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $1,500.
Susan Marie Plyler, 48, 300 block of N. Pinewood Ave., Nokomis. Charge: possession of cocaine. Bond: $1,500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Coty Poorman, 33, 1000 block of Capri Isles, Venice. Charge: out of state fugitive. Bond: none.
Mark Anthony Steiner, 23, 8600 block of S. Bumford Ave., North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $500.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Shannon Marlene Fern, 49, 1400 block of Magnolia St., Arcadia. Charges: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $620.
David Elijah Fields, 31, of Dultuh, GA. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Charlie Jesse Gasper, 54, 100 block of Alabama Ave., Arcadia. Charges: possession or use of drug paraphernalia and four counts of failure to appear. Bond: $500.
Lucas Anthony Landis, 39, 400 block of N. Volusia Ave., Arcadia. Charges: battery by touch or strike, unarmed burglary of an unoccupied structure and grand theft. Bond: $8,000.
Tiffany Allen McClelland, 32, 15 block of S. 10th Ave., Arcadia. Charges: possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession or use of drug paraphernalia, dealing in stolen property, petty theft and out of county warrant. Bond: $20,020.
Danny Ray McCune, 25, 800 block of W. Magnolia St., Arcadia. Charge: failure to appear. Bond: $3,000.
Robert Ellis Vanguilder III, 48, homeless of Arcadia. Charge: retail theft. Bond: $100.
−Compiled by Daniel Sutphin
