The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Corey Gene Hendershot, 30, 100 block of Charlotte St., Punta Gorda. Charges: petty theft and three counts of off-bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: none.

Marquise Tyrelle Faison, 24, 21100 block of Bersell St., Port Charlotte. Charges: battery, criminal mischief with property damage and false imprisonment of a person against their will. Bond: $12,000.

Gregory Donald Stevens, 38, 3300 block of Holcomb Road, Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked and violation of probation. Bond: none.

James Raymond Johns, 40, 8300 Dorlet Ave., North Port. Charge: littering over 500 pounds of commercial or hazardous waste. Bond: $5,000.

Jill Coppola, 51, of North Fort Myers. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, trafficking of other controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $43,500.


Gregory Michael Beudoin, 49, of North Fort Myers. Charges: trafficking of other controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $50,000.

Ryan Christian Johnson, 20, 1000 block of Kant St., Englewood. Charge: violation of pretrial release. Bond: none.

Hadn Drake Tacket, 25, of Bokeelia, FL. Charges: using a firearm while committing a felony, possession of cocaine, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license expired more than six months. Bond: $17,500.

Juan Almicar Villegas, 62, 100 block of E. Pine St., Arcadia. Charges: unarmed burglary of an unoccupied dwelling and petty theft. Bond: $3,500.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:

William Todd Willis, 56, 13000 block of Tamiami Trail, North Port. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $500.

Email: daniel.sutphin@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments