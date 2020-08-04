The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Beverly Anne Spencer, 36, 1100 block of Devon Road, Venice. Charges: false identification given to law enforcement and convicted felon fails to register. Bond: none.
Daphne Soraya De Leon, 19, of Cape Coral. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.
Ashley Nicole Grimes, 18, of Cape Coral. Charges: possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.
Donald Eugene Burden, 73, 35700 block of Washington Loop Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: possession of short-barreled rifle, shotgun or machine gun. Bond: $10,000.
Felix Jr. Morales, 32, 5200 block of Guava Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charge: criminal contempt of court. Bond: $500.
Dylan Mason Cancel, 27, 2400 block of Lake Shore Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.
Daniel Leonard Miller, 48, 1300 block of Kensington Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Nikko Antonio Perez, 29, 5200 block of Greenwood Avenue, North Port. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.
Patricia Ann Cairns, 58, 500 block of Olive Avenue, Nokomis. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.
Lee Russell Galloway, 37, of Fort Walton Beach. Charges: two counts of underlying charges. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
Gordon William Litts, 52, of North Port. Charges: probation violation: burglary, probation violation (original charges: uttering a forged instrument, burglary). Bond: none.
Compiled by Brianna Kwasnik and Anna Bryson
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:
Kristen Marie Hanna, 34, 1200 block of Barbara Drive, Venice. Charges: DUI, operate motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $240.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.