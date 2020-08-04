The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Beverly Anne Spencer, 36, 1100 block of Devon Road, Venice. Charges: false identification given to law enforcement and convicted felon fails to register. Bond: none.

Daphne Soraya De Leon, 19, of Cape Coral. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.

Ashley Nicole Grimes, 18, of Cape Coral. Charges: possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.

Donald Eugene Burden, 73, 35700 block of Washington Loop Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: possession of short-barreled rifle, shotgun or machine gun. Bond: $10,000.

Felix Jr. Morales, 32, 5200 block of Guava Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charge: criminal contempt of court. Bond: $500.

Dylan Mason Cancel, 27, 2400 block of Lake Shore Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.

Daniel Leonard Miller, 48, 1300 block of Kensington Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

Nikko Antonio Perez, 29, 5200 block of Greenwood Avenue, North Port. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.

Patricia Ann Cairns, 58, 500 block of Olive Avenue, Nokomis. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.

Lee Russell Galloway, 37, of Fort Walton Beach. Charges: two counts of underlying charges. Bond: none.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:

Gordon William Litts, 52, of North Port. Charges: probation violation: burglary, probation violation (original charges: uttering a forged instrument, burglary). Bond: none.

Compiled by Brianna Kwasnik and Anna Bryson

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:

Kristen Marie Hanna, 34, 1200 block of Barbara Drive, Venice. Charges: DUI, operate motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $240.

