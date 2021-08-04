The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Gina Marie Morse, 27, 70 block of Medalist Road, Rotonda West. Charges: petty theft and dealing in stolen property. Bond: none.
Jeffrey Lee Messenger, Sr., 58, 25800 block of Aysen Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: offender violates no contact order and off-bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: $9,000.
Edward Cipollaro IV, 49, 5400 block of Wilson Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Bond: $5,000.
Kerry Lee Zingerella, 47, homeless of Punta Gorda. Charge: out of county fugitive. Bond: $3,500.
Mark Alan Erickson, 57, 47600 block of Bermont Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: littering over 500 pounds commercial or hazardous waste. Bond: $1,000.
Teak Esmond Hawksford, 32, 700 block of Vinca Rosea, Punta Gorda. Charges: threaten with death or serious bodily harm to law enforcement officer, battery, and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $10,500.
Stephanie Marie Geyer, 35, 2000 block of Mark Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of probation. Bond: none.
Alyvia Overbaugh, 22, 900 block of Fletcher Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: battery on person 65 years of age or older. Bond: $1,000.
Latonio Ross, 47, 5400 block of Montego Lane, Port Charlotte. Charges: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked, violation of probation, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $8,500.
Christopher Blake Hill, 39, 1200 block of Sheehan Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of pretrial release for domestic violence. Bond: $5,000.
Brenden Thomas Davis, 24, 4800 block of Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,000.
Mark Phillip Steiner, 44, 1400 block of Flamingo Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: loitering. Bond: $500.
Tony Anthony Noble, 34, 400 block of Cortez Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, burglary with assault or battery, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Nicholas Anthony Brockett, 20, 1000 block of Conover Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
John Michael Sauer, 39, 22500 block of Nyack Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: failure to appear on misdemeanor charges and two underlying charges. Bond: none.
Shelby Leanne Herd, 40, 22200 block of Lasalle Road, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $1,500.
Bobby Joe Bare, 53, of Hanover, Pa. Charge: DUI. Bond: $2,500.
Cody Dalton Bishop Coleman, 23, of Deltona, FL. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $16,000.
Zachary Walter Vukelja, 27, of Daytona. Charges: DUI, DUI with damage to property of person of another, two counts of possession of synthetic cannabinoids and three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Harmony Yvonne Bowen, 31, 2300 block of S.W. Highway 17, Arcadia. Charges: failure to appear on felony charges and three underlying charges. Bond: none.
Alfonso Manganelli IV, 31, homeless of Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, false identification given to law enforcement officer and two counts of off-bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: none.
Mariah Haley Davis, 30, 1000 block of N.W. Eucalyptus Avenue, Arcadia. Charges: resisting officer without violence, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a harmful new legend drug without a prescription, and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $7,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrest:
Abby Louise Cretu, 20, 3700 block of Rockman Avenue, North Port. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrest:
Judith Anne Taylor, 20, 2500 block of Magnolia Circle, North Port. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Tajuana Marie Devary, 40, 8700 block of La-Boca Street, North Port. Charge: driving while license suspended or revoked and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $1,000.
Jennifer L. Hanlon, 46, 8700 block of Porto Bello Avenue, North Port. Charge: use of two-way device to facilitate felony. Bond: $1,500.
Arek Michael Naudascher, 25, 3700 block of Rockman Street, North Port. Charges: two counts of larceny. Bond: $2,000.
