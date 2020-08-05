The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Tyler William Marz, 34, Charlotte County Jail. Charge: probation violation: larceny grand theft more than $300 less than $5,000. Bond: none.

Andrew Robert James Greer, 20, 3800 block of Trenton Lane, North Port. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $400.

John Kent Jr. Donnelly, 57, 7200 block of Sussex Lane, Englewood. Charge: driving without license revoked (habitual offender). Bond: none.

Lisa Ann Tyerman, 42, homeless of Punta Gorda. Charge: failure to redeliver hired vehicle. Bond: $5,000.

Shari Kristene Peck, 44, 40800 block of Little Farm Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: none.

Brian Keith Morris, 40, 23400 block of Wickens Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: disorderly intoxication, trespass failure to leave property and breach of peace disorderly conduct. Bond: none.

Chad Wilson, 37, 18100 block of Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of marijuana possession with intent to sell. Bond: $12,500.

Oscar Trejo Cruz, 29, of Fort Myers Shores, Fla. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,000.

Tonya Enos, 35, 10400 block of Huntington Avenue, Englewood. Charge: driving while license suspended second offense. Bond: $1,500.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Lindsay Nicole Burke, 33, 8200 block of Fay Avenue, North Port. Charge: trespassing structure or conveyance. Bond: none.

Patrick Deon Neal, 56, 16400 block of Lagore Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Joshua Wirick, 39, 300 block of Ortiz Boulevard, North Port. Charge: out of county warrant: Pinellas County: violation of probation: two counts of sale or deliver controlled substance, two counts of possession of controlled substance. Bond: none.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Kristina Marie Cruz, 42, 3300 block of Island Club Drive, North Port. Charge: criminal mischief over $200 under $1,000. Bond: $500.

William Preston Tice Jr., 32, 8400 block of Herbison Avenue, North Port. Charge: battery: prior conviction commit second subsequent battery. Bond: $1,000.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:

Kristen Marie Hanna, 34, 1200 block of Barbara Drive, Venice. Charges: DUI, operate motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $240.

Compiled by Brianna Kwasnik and Anna Bryson

