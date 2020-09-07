The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Scott Clark Abbott, 62, 11200 block of Olive Circle, Punta Gorda. Charge: larceny/petty theft (second degree, first offense). Bond: none.

Manuel Torres, 34, 20400 block of Quesada Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $2,500.

Christopher Lewis Pounds, 41, 2200 block of Crittendon Street, North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.  

Carla Marie Botticelli, 31, first block of Eland Drive, North Fort Meyers. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,500.

Dalvin Rafael Ramos, 30, of Naples, Fla. Charge: driving while license suspended third or subsequent offense. Bond: $5,000.

Agustin Maya-Perez, 33, of Live Oak, Fla. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $1,013.

Compiled by Anna Bryson

Email: anna.bryson@yoursun.com

