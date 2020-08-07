The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Bernard Charles III Nef, 68, 12500 block of Pannikin Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: $1,303.

Shawn Philip Safron, 35, 1300 block of Alison Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $7,500.

Charles Douglas Smith, 42, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: burglary of an unoccupied conveyance unarmed, grand theft property between $750 and $5,000, and petit theft second offense. Bond: none.

Christian Jesus Bolivar, 24, of Miami. Charges: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked, possession of drug paraphernalia and three counts of possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $18,500.

Randy Wayne Hammond, 43, 100 block of Palm Grove Avenue, Englewood. Charge: felony battery or domestic battery by strangulation. Bond: none.

Paul Michael Ryniec, 41, 27100 block of Ann Arbor Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: operating a motor vehicle without valid license, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: none.

Madeline Claire Mevis, 22, 1400 block of Navigator Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.

Christian Keith Zuber, 36, 21400 block of Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. Charge: driving while license suspended third or subsequent offense. Bond: none.

Christopher James Morgan, 23, 21400 block of Fairway Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: dumping litter over 500 pounds, littering over 500 pounds commercial or hazard waste and two counts of violation of probation or community control. Bond: $7,000.

Pheneatius Sharbrail Brown, 27, 21100 block of Glendale Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: $1,000.

Taylor Ann Thiel, 22, 1700 block of Wendover Street, North Port. Charges: nonresident driver license required, possession of a controlled substance without prescription, possession of marijuana under 20 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $11,000.

Kilea Stacia Caniff, 31, 5200 block of Alibi Terrace, North Port. Charge: driving while license suspended commercial vehicle second offense. Bond: $1,500.

Matthew John Roche, 28, of Fort Myers, Fla. Charge: grand theft motor vehicle. Bond: $5,000.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Stephanie Lauren Barnett, 32, 3300 block of Roslyn Road, Venice. Charges: two counts of possession and or use of drug equipment. Bond: $1,000.

Ashley Ann Devine, 26, 3600 block of Sterling Road, Venice. Charges: administrative hold other agency: Manatee County: prostitution, administrative hold other agency: Manatee County: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

Danielle Marie Drake, 26, 2200 block of Gentian Road, Venice. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (Methamphetamine). Bond: $1,500.

Tiffany Marie Cooke, 30, 400 block of Briarwood Road, Venice. Charge: probation violation: larceny first degree property $100 to under $300. Bond: none.

Mark Andrew Merring Jr., 30, 600 block of S. Neponsit Drive, Venice. Charge: contempt of court: tresspassing failure to leave property upon order by owner. Bond: $200.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:

Shawn Kumar Datta, 32, 2600 block of Logsdon Street, North Port. Charges: driving while license is suspended revocation status second subsequent offense, possession and or use of drug equipment. Bond: $1,000.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:

Jason Thomas Jeffery, 43, 300 block of Sea Grape Road, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

Compiled by Anna Bryson and Brianna Kwasnik.

Email: anna.bryson@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments