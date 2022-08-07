The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Michael William Primm, 41, 3100 block of Marine Terrace, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $3,500.
Scott Michael Carter, 59, 26000 block of Salonikas Lane, Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,000.
Ashley Lynn Gilbert, 36, 24100 block of Beatrix Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI, 0.15 or higher with person under 18 years of age in the vehicle; and DUI with damage to property or person of another. Bond: $4,500.
Beason Huffman, 25, address withheld. Charge: battery. Bond: $2,500.
Matthew Tyler Burrell, 32, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: trespass in structure or conveyance, and off-bond/forfeiture/revocation. Bond: none.
Robert James Bracke, 44, 400 block of Cortez Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: nonsupport of dependents and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Mackenzie James Minchinton, 20, 2700 block of Trico Road, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,500.
Rebecca Rae Perkins, 52, of Port Charlotte. Charges: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: $500.
Manuel Fortnanel, 30, 1200 block of S.E. Maple Drive, Arcadia. Charges: driving while license suspended. Bond: $5,000.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Horace Charles, Jr., 60, 600 block of Harvey St., Englewood. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
Taylor Paige Irwin, 28, 6200 block of Bluery Ave., North Port. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.
Blake Burks Keene, 30, 6200 block of Bluery Ave., North Port. domestic battery. Bond: $5,000.
Michael Sergeyvich Osipov, 31, 12600 block of S. Tamiami Trail, North Port. Charges: two counts of possession without prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $3,500.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:
Harmony Marie Estevelopez, 41, 70 block of Magnolia Ave., Englewood. Charges: driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $500.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Daniel James Goss, 64, 200 block of Bayside Court, Nokomis. Charges: battery and assault on a firefighter, officer, or EMT. Bond: none.
Diann Marion Hill, 56, 50 block of Tulane Road, Venice. Charges: DUI and DUI with property damage. Bond: $2,000.
Christian Allan Penkert, 53, 300 block of W. Wentworth St., Englewood. Charge: contempt of court. Bond: $2,000.
Don Clemens Schrock, Jr., 39, 5500 block of Stephens Road, Venice. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: $300,000.
Verona Maxcine Wyndham, 39, 12300 block of Deepwoods Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $500.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Crei Ellion Edwards, 19, 300 block of E. Magnolia St., Arcadia. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.
Charles Anthony Ellsworth, 54, 2900 block of N.W. Pinecreek Ave., Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Christopher Scott Fawley, 51, 2200 block of N.W. Myrtle Ave., Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Felix Lara, 49, 194 E Nelson Ave., Arcadia. Charges: arrest on out of county warrant and battery. Bond: $2,343.
Jamie Chester-Harold Palmo, 23, 500 block of Bear Road, Lake Placid. Charges: trafficking phenethylamines, bribery, and smuggling contraband into a prison. Bond: $35,000.
—Compiled by Daniel Sutphin
