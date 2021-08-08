The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Christopher Scott Dorey, 52, 3600 block of Bonaire Court, Punta Gorda. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,500.

James Prestia, 63, 1200 block of Partridge Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI. Bond: $500.

Jason D. Lingelbach, 35, 22200 block of Yonkers Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $2,500.

Jennifer Motta Guedes, 39, 300 block of Grenada St., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $1,000.

Ryan Arthur Spears, 37, 3700 block of El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

Melodie Danette Bynum, 62, of Orlando. Charges: possession of a firearm, ammunition or weapon by a U.S. convicted felon and child neglect without great bodily harm. Bond: $50,000.

Ismael J. Rivera, 62, of Orlando. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,500.

Jacob Michael Mais, 18, of Ocala. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,500.

Omar Merlin Perez, 40, of Fort Myers. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.

Jarod Jeffrey Bruns, 22, 500 block of Kilbourne Ave., Englewood. Charge: DUI. Bond: $500.

Jose Moreno-Vargas, 20, 10400 block of Pendleton Ave., Englewood. Charges: DUI and driving without a valid license. Bond: $3,000.

Jose Margarito Flores Benitez, 42, of Bradenton. Charge: driving while license suspended. Bond: $2,500.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Bradley Scott Bohley, 29, of Bradenton. Charge: driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $120.

Caitlyn Camarata, 30, 4000 block of Titan St., North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:

Antonio Mendes Charles, 33, 800 block of Forest St., Nokomis. Charge: possession of cocaine. Bond: $1,500.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:


Amy Elizabeth Schiller, 49, of St. Petersburg. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests: 

Julio Cesar Ayala-Gonzalez, 36, of Sanford. Charges: trafficking amphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $100,500.

Michael Aaron Butts, 58, 1300 block of 3rd Ave., Arcadia. Charge: battery. Bond: $120.

Alexander Clark, 35, 200 block of Marshall Ave., Arcadia. Charges: arrest on two out of county warrants. Bond: $5,000.

Tavarus Treon Dennis, 31, 2200 block of Se Suarez St., Arcadia. Charges: sexual assault with a weapon on victim 12 years of age or younger and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Bond: $101,500.

Araceli Diaz, 29, of Plant City, FL. Charges: trafficking amphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $100,500.

Shannon Marlene Fern, 50, 1400 block of Magnolia St., Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

Abenamar Garcia Perez, 33, homeless of Arcadia. Charges: unarmed burglary of an unoccupied structure, possession of drug paraphernalia, petty theft and false identification given to law enforcement officer. Bond: $3,120.

Luciano Lara, 35, 3100 block of Palmetto St., Zolfo Springs. Bond: failure to appear on nine charges. Bond: $53,240.

Inosente Maldonado, 35, of Mulberry, FL. Charges: trafficking amphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $20,500.

William Charles McGuigan, 43, 400 block of La Salona Ave., Arcadia. Charges: force another to become a prostitute, contributing the delinquency of a minor, and aggravated stalking of a minor under the age of 16. Charges: $26,500.

Ladarrious Eugene Mosely, 42, 1800 block of Harlem Circle, Arcadia. Charges: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia and arrest on an out of county warrant. Bond: $9,500.

Jill Marie Nair, 61, 1400 block of S.W. Gross Drive, Arcadia. Charge: failure to appear. Bond: $10,000.

Julie Ann Perry, 39, 2900 block of N.E. Brownville St., Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

Philip Louis Smith, 47, 1600 block of Charry St., Arcadia. Charges: resisting officer without violence and violation of probation. Bond: $500.

Patrick Maurice Williams, 31, of Fort Myers. Charges: two counts of probation violation. Bond: none.

Victoria Noel Worth, 30, 1300 block of S.W. Bittersweet Drive, Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

—Compiled by Daniel Sutphin

Email: daniel.sutphin@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments