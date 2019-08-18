The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Trevor Michael Glenn, 27, 160 block of Jennifer Drive, Rotonda West. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.
Justin Tyson, 33, 1000 block of San Cristobal Ave., Punta Gorda. Charges: aggravated battery offender knowing victim was pregnant and battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.
Selena Kathleen Wilson, 41, 2400 block of Celebes Court, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.
Walter Boryskewich Boyd, 58, 28200 block of Wharton Ave., Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.
Amanda Kim Alaimo, 32, 22200 block of Laramore Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $2,500.
Debbie Ann Soares, 30, 2200 block of Conway Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery on health services personnel. Bond: $5,000.
Derek Arnold Walker, 57, 18500 block of Ashcroft Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $240.
Giovanni Jay Harrington, 18, 21000 block of Cascade Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.
Scott James Chaplen, 43, 2600 block of Mather Lane, North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $2,000.
Barbara Ann Brand, 59, 2700 block of Arugula Drive, North Port. Charge: DUI with damage to property or person of another. Bond: $2,500.
Michelle Roseanne Robinsons, 41, 800 block of Jefferson Ave., Lehigh Acres. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $2,500.
Francis Wayne Smallwood, Jr., 40, homeless of Englewood. Charge: aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Bond: $250,000.
Anthony Michael Copper, 19, 5200 block of Neville Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charge: sexual battery by a person over 18 years of age on a victim 12 years old or under without physical force. Bond: $200,000.
Justin Ray Young, 36, 7200 block of San Casa Drive, Englewood. Charges: two counts of aggravated assault on an officer, firefighter or EMT, fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, resisting officer without violence and driving with a revoked license. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Phillip Joseph Burke, 35, 4600 block of Bayano St., North Port. Charges: false identification given to law enforcement officer and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,500.
Christopher Lee Sterling, 34, 200 block of Eden Drive, Englewood. Charge: petty theft. Bond: $120.
Mark Alan Taggart, 23, 4600 block of Locust St., Arcadia. Charges: DUI, DUI with damage to property. Bond: $1,700.
Troy Christian Ulrich, 51, 400 block of Seal Drive, Nokomis. Charges: unarmed burglary of an unoccupied structure, criminal mischief and battery by touch or strike. Bond: $8,120.
— Compiled by Dan Sutphin
