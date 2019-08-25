The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Joshua Earl Harbin, 31, 27200 block of Pasadena Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession or use of drug paraphernalia, three counts of underlying charges and failure to appear. Bond: $6,500.
Sandra Sandy Lewis, 25, 21400 block of Kenyon Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $1,500.
Lori Elizabeth St. James, 28, 4300 block of Conway Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: five counts of off-bond, forfeiture, revocations. Bond: $22,500.
Alicia Diane Berrios, 51, 17900 block of Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: operating a motor vehicle without a license and an out of county warrant. Bond: $1,000.
Larane Dareece Brown, 26, 20300 block of Loretta Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: grand theft of a motor vehicle and an out of count warrant. Bond: 45,000.
Robert Sherrill Ward, 38, 2000 block of Astotta St., Port Charlotte. Charges: trafficking amphetamine, failure to stop as ordered by law enforcement officer, possession of heroin with the intent to sell, possession of firearm ammunition, resisting officer without violence and two counts of possession with a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $123,000.
Santos Antonio Reyes-Lopez, 20, of Palmetto, FL. Charge: off-bond, forfeiture, revocations. Bond: $2,500.
Matthew Scott Haley, 36, 800 block of Texas St., Englewood. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,500.
Krista Ann Lueck, 47, 5400 block of Kennel St., Englewood. Charges: three counts of trespassing, introduction of contraband into county detention facility, possession or use of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and two counts of larceny. Bond: $22,500.
Rashard Damier Green, 32, of Castleberry, FL. Charges: DUI and DUI with damage to property. Bond: $3,500.
Didier Reyes-Peres, 39, of Bradenton. Charge: operate a motor vehicle without a license. Bond: $1,000.
Rudi Arriaga-Salas, 29, of Bradenton. Charge: operate a motor vehicle without a license. Bond: $1,000.
Brian Sea Christin, 27, 12000 block of Venetian Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $3,500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Travis Shane Albritton, Jr., 22, 3100 block of Beloit Terrace, North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,200.
Troy Edward Ballou, 49, 4300 block of Pocatella Ave., North Port. Charges: driving with a suspended license and driving with non-current insurance. Bond: $2,000.
The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrests:
Maddison Rachell Leann Butler, 28, 1900 block of Mesic Hammock Way, Venice. Charge: driving with a suspended license. Bond: $1,500.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Mark Steven Bailey, 65, 300 block of Roseling Circle, Venice. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $500.
Justin Joseph Miante, 34, 2700 block of Shamrock Drive, Venice. Charge: battery by touch or strike. Bond: none.
The Florida Highway Patrol of Venice reported the following arrests:
Chance Dawson White, 19, 3900 block of Diamond Ave., North Port. Charges: DUI, possession and or use of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $15,500.
— Compiled by Daniel Sutphin
