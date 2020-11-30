The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Brian Joseph Baker, 28, 29400 block of Bermont Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $4,500.

Janice Marie Carpenter, 42, 11200 block of Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $4,500.

Bryan Gene Miller, 48, 200 block of W. Williams St., Punta Gorda. Charges: two counts of nonsupport of dependents. Bond: $1,070.

Jared Lee Rupert, 33, 2300 block of McBurney Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery on a person 65 years or older. Bond: $3,500.

Shannon Lynne Diehm, 36, 200 block of Longley Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $7,500.

Zachary Taylor Murray, 26, homeless of Fort Myers. Charges: loitering or prowling and an out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.

Brain James Maguda, 39, of Cape Coral. Charge: loitering or prowling. Bond: $5,000.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:

Sebastian Devante Lindsey, 25, 1100 block of Belcher Ave., North Port. Charge: contempt of court failure to appear. Bond: $4,000.

Compiled by Anna Bryson


