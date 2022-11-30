The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Tyler Brent Jones, 31, 35700 block of Washington Loop, Punta Gorda. Charges: burglary and petty theft. Bond: $9,000.
The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Tyler Brent Jones, 31, 35700 block of Washington Loop, Punta Gorda. Charges: burglary and petty theft. Bond: $9,000.
Daniel Wayne Kirk, 40, 27200 block of Monroe Street, Punta Gorda. Charges: burglary and grand theft. Bond: $8,500.
Corey Lee Kelly, 48, 3200 block of Sultone Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery against person aged 65 years or older. Bond: $3,500.
Jason Carl York, 43, of Port Saint Lucie, Florida. Charges: disorderly intoxication and two counts each of resisting officer without violence and out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
Katie Marie Dougherty, 40, 500 block of Azalea Avenue NW, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving while license suspended. Bond: $7,500.
Cody Ray Arney, 30, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: loitering or prowling. Bond: none.
Michael Todaro, 36, address withheld. Charge: battery. Bond: $15,000.
Jordan Javon Washington, 28, 22200 block of Westchester Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charges: scheme to defraud and grand theft. Bond: $10,000.
Audrey Jean Simms, 35, of Nokomis. Charge: petty theft. Bond: $1,500.
Tabitha Megan Maddeaux, 32, of Hollywood, Florida. Charge: felony failure to appear. Bond: none.
Mariano Garcia-Avila, 36, of Grahna, Florida. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,000.
Lynn Marie Roodbergen, 58, 6500 block of Rosewood Drive, Englewood. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
Randell Wayne Price, 39, of Ada, OK. Charges: DUI, resisting officer without violence, and possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by convicted felon. Bond: $8,500.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:
David Eugene Byrd Jr., 22, 8300 block of Scanton Avenue, North Port. Charge: armed robbery and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Bond: none.
The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrest:
Anthony Goodson, 38, 17200 block of Cape Horn Boulevard, Punta Gorda. Charge: contempt of court. Bond: $1,500.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:
Benjamin Franklin Murrell Rose, 27, 7600 block of Southeast Stewart Terrace, Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.
—Compiled by Frank DiFiore
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.