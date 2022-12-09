The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Patrick Terrel Sylver, 58, 1200 block of Boswell Street, North Port. Charge: grand theft of motor vehicle. Bond: $15,000.
Julio Cesar Centeno-Leon, 32, of Lawrenceville, Georgia. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,000.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Andrew Scott Jonathan Houchins, 51, 1400 block of Mediterranean Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Jordan Stewart Baker, 31, 1000 block of Grant Street, Englewood. Charges: driving while license suspended or revoked and arrest on two out of county warrants. Bond: $1,620.
• Carlos Henry-Antonio Herrera, 19, 23400 Freeport Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: fleeing or eluding law enforcement with disregard for public safety. Bond: $20,000.
• Mitchell Orlando Martinez, 30, 3600 block of Avanti Circle, North Port. Charges: DUI and possession of cocaine. Bond: $1,620.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Leonard William Roberts III, 41, 4900 block of Beckham Court, North Port. Charge: firing weapon into building or aircraft. Bond: $7,500.
The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Cynthia Ruth Dixon, 47, 11700 block of SW Anne Avenue, Arcadia. Charges: possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance. Bond: none.
• Ilmer Valencia Guitierez, 35, of Tampa. Charge: misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: $2,000.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.