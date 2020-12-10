The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
William Keith Henson, 50, 300 block of Encarnacion Street, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.
David John Metz, 54, 2200 block of Abscott St., Port Charlotte. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.
Michael James Morrison, 45, 19300 block of Midway Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: petty theft, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Ricardo O'Neil Smith, 41, 1700 block of Cedarwood St., Port Charlotte. Charges: grand theft of motor vehicle and battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $8,500.
John Joseph Hollister, 37, 14300 block of Newcomb Road, Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of grand theft of property more than $700 but less than $5,000, criminal mischief under $200 damage, unarmed burglary of unoccupied structure, petty theft, possession or use of drug paraphernalia and two counts of off-bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: $17,000.
David Wesley Schumacher, Jr., 36, 2700 block of Lee St., Punta Gorda. Charges: unarmed burglary of an unoccupied conveyance and grand theft of more than $20,000 but less than $100,000. Bond: none.
Richard Jeffrey Lewis, 44, 40 block of Violet Lane, Placida. Charge: DUI. Bond: $500.
Kristina Lynn Sibila, 25, of Minneapolis, MN. Charge: driving while license suspended, third or subsequent offense. Bond: $2,500.
−Compiled by Daniel Sutphin
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.