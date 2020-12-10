The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests: 

William Keith Henson, 50, 300 block of Encarnacion Street, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.

David John Metz, 54, 2200 block of Abscott St., Port Charlotte. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.

Michael James Morrison, 45, 19300 block of Midway Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: petty theft, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

Ricardo O'Neil Smith, 41, 1700 block of Cedarwood St., Port Charlotte. Charges: grand theft of motor vehicle and battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $8,500.

John Joseph Hollister, 37, 14300 block of Newcomb Road, Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of grand theft of property more than $700 but less than $5,000, criminal mischief under $200 damage, unarmed burglary of unoccupied structure, petty theft, possession or use of drug paraphernalia and two counts of off-bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: $17,000.

David Wesley Schumacher, Jr., 36, 2700 block of Lee St., Punta Gorda. Charges: unarmed burglary of an unoccupied conveyance and grand theft of more than $20,000 but less than $100,000. Bond: none.

Richard Jeffrey Lewis, 44, 40 block of Violet Lane, Placida. Charge: DUI. Bond: $500.

Kristina Lynn Sibila, 25, of Minneapolis, MN. Charge: driving while license suspended, third or subsequent offense. Bond: $2,500.

−Compiled by Daniel Sutphin


Email: daniel.sutphin@yoursun.com

