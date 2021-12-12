The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Daniel Richard O'Brien, 39, of Troy, MO. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $3,500.
Stephan Douglas Langham, 36, 5300 block of Kingswood Drive, Sarasota. Charges: driving while license suspended or revoked and failure to register motor vehicle. Bond: $6,000.
Kristian Renee Burch, 32, 20 block of Sportsman Court, Rotonda West. Charges: trespassing, failure to leave property upon order by owner; and corruption by threat against public servant. Bond: none.
Monica Lee Decker, 49, address withheld. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Christopher Lee Allen, 42, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and three counts of off-bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: none.
Jeffrey Charles Myers, 36, 4400 block of Melbourne St., Port Charlotte. Charges: sex offender registration, violation of probation, and offender violates no-contact order. Bond: none.
Teresa Carusillo, 61, address withheld. Charges: trespassing, failure to leave property upon order by owner; and violation injunction, stalking. Bond: $3,500.
Roalex Adrian Molina, 22, of Bradenton. Charge: driving while license expired more than six months. Bond: $1,000.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Sarah Joan Boley, 44, 6000 block of Merril St., North Port. Charge: contempt of court. Bond: $1,500.
Shane Reed Ferrell, 47, 2600 block of Valkaria Ave., North Port. Charges: robbery by sudden snatching without firearm or weapon, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.
Andrew Scott Harvey, 40, 4700 block of Bayano St., North Port. Charges: possession of a weapon or ammunition by a convicted Florida felon, and battery. Bond: $5,500.
Shelley Lynn Mussone, 42, 3700 block of Easy St., Port Charlotte. Charge: petty theft. Bond: $500.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Laura Ramirez Guzman, 39, 1300 block of S.E. 1st St., Arcadia. Charges: two counts of failure to appear. Bond: $2,000.
Darrian Windell Lee, 23, of Miami Gardens. Charges: two counts of attempt to use identification of another person without consent, obtain a controlled substance by fraud, and three counts of fraud by uttering a false instrument. Bond: $7,000.
Alfonso Manganelli IV, 31, homeless of Arcadia. Charges: possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $1,500.
Brandon Tyrone Redden, 37, 200 block of S. Manatee Ave., Arcadia. Charges: possession of marijuana, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $1,500.
Francisco Ramirez Velazquez, 25, 700 block of E. Hickory St., Arcadia. Charge: disorderly intoxication. Bond: $120.
—Compiled by Daniel Sutphin
