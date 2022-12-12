The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Daniel Linares, 29, 39600 block of Little Farm Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: criminal mischief. Bond: none.
• Lyudmila Gaeta, 37, 5300 block of Swaying Palm Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
• Cayne Carols Martinez, 26, 18100 block of Cheyenne Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,500.
• Douglas Alberto Carrero Gaitan, 30, unknown address of Port Charlotte. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $250.
• Hector Cureno-Dominguez, 63, 3300 block of Harbor Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charges: operating motor vehicle without valid license and failure to obey lawful order from first responder. Bond: none.
• Andrew Gudman Hansen, 62, 100 block of Tudor Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.
• Erick Julio Cesar Martinez-Yabar, 48, of Lowell, Massachuettes. Charge: trespassing by failure to leave property upon owner's order. Bond: none.
• Miguel Angel Martinez, 34, of Lehigh Acres. Charges: DUI, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana over 20 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, and two counts of possession of new or harmful legend drug. Bond: $12,500.
• Jeovany Italmir Galeas-Galvez, 33, of Houston. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,000.
• Omar Bravo-Meza, 34, 6200 block of Spinnaker Boulevard, Englewood. Charges: DUI and refusing to accept a summons. Charge: $2,500.
• Shane Daniel Lawlor, 34, 6400 block of Rosewood Drive, Englewood. Charge: violation of pretrial release. Bond: none.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Tamara Lynn Coombs, 58, of Oklahoma City. Charge: DUI. Bond: $10,000.
The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrest:
• Israel Perez-Suarez, 23, unknown address. Charges: DUI, operating motor vehicle without valid license, and failure to register motor vehicle. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:
• Jeremy Eubanks, 34, 2200 block of Buffalo Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: contempt of court. Bond: $7,500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Brian Steven Venarsky, 52, 1000 block of Yorkshire Street, North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
The Arcadia Police Department reported the following arrest:
• David Jubbar Felton, 49, 600 block of East Maple Street, Arcadia. Charges: battery and criminal mischief. Bond: $1,000.
— Compiled by Frank DiFiore
