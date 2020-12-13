The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests: 

William Wray Walker, 59, homeless of Punta Gorda. Charge: battery on person 65 years of age or older. Bond: $2,500.

Mario Matthews, 38, homeless of Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of cocaine, possession or use of drug paraphernalia and off-bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: $5,500.

Dennis Ray Kane, 64, 5400 block of Gillot Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $9,000.

William Preston Tice, 33, 21900 block of Calvin Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: violate domestic violence injunction. Bond: none.

Jessica Mendoza, 37, 22000 block of Belinda Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession or use of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and violation of probation. Bond: $4,500.

Benjamin Warren Sinclair, 38, 6400 block of Facet Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,000.

Derek James Lambert, 28, 3700 block of S. Haberland Blvd., North Port. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $5,000.

John Charles O'Rourke, 53, of Grove City. Charges: driving while license revoke, habitual offender, and violation of probation. Bond: $2,500.

Lee Louis Jencks, 57, 100 block of Via Madonna, Englewood. Charge: larceny. Bond: $250.

The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrest:

Jesse Alexander Evans, 30, 3000 block of Pelham Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: domestic battery by touch or strike. Bond: none.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:

Taylor Rae Hundley, 19, 7400 block of Blutter Road, North Port. Charge: contempt of court. Bond: none.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:

Jake Thomas McCauley, 25, 400 block of Zephyr Road, Venice. Charge: criminal mischief with damage over $200 but under $1,000. Bond: $500.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:

Richard Kyle Cunanan Waem, 19, 1300 block of Guardian Drive, Venice. Charge: unarmed burglary of an unoccupied conveyance. Bond: $1,500.

The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Amy Sue Ballard, 49, 1097 S.E. block of Olive St., Arcadia. Charges: two counts of failure to appear. Bond: $4,000.

Frank David Berry III, 38, 6000 block of S.W. Shores Ave., Arcadia. Charges: three counts of use of a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony. Bond: $4,500.

Monica Gularte Cendejas, 39, 1200 block of S.E. Mills Ave., Arcadia. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.

Gregory Scott Fort, 40, 10900 block of Madison Ave., Arcadia. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

Charles Albert Mahoney, 65, 600 block of W. Hickory St., Arcadia. Charges: DUI and DUI with person under 18 years of age in the vehicle. Bond: $620.

Jose Galdino Montalvo-Rodriguez, 29, 1300 block of S.W. Prince Terrace, Arcadia. Charge: aggravated battery, causing bodily harm. Bond: $50,000.

Philip Aaron Nazzaro, 32, 22000 block of Kimble Ave., Arcadia. Charges: grand theft and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.

Joel Palafox, 27, 1600 block of S.E. Carnahan Ave., Arcadia. Charges: resisting officer without violence and county ordinance violation. Bond: $620.


