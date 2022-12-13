The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Estrellita Jamie Cruz, 42, of Sarasota. Charge: failure to appear. Bond: none.
• Constantine Weber, 18, of Sarasota. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $4,000.
• Jeremy Phillip Peters, 35, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
• Laura A. Crapanzano, 61, 3200 block of Yukon Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
• Steven Kenneth Kaiser, 47, 21500 block of Augusta Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: trafficking amphetamine of 14 grams or over, resisting officer without violence, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
• Andrew Vega, 42, 1500 block of Alton Road, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
• Rene Alberto Garcia-Osorio, 27, of Pasadina, Texas. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $500.
• Miguel Angel Gomez-Diaz, 35, of Orlando. Charges: operating motor vehicle without valid license and an out-of-county warrant. Bond: $1,500.
• Jose Miguel Mendoza-Perez, 40, of Miami. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: none.
• Marcus Anthony Bolden, 28, of Lehigh Acres. Charges: misdemeanor failure to appear and two counts of violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
• Patrick Thomas Meeks, 34, of Lake Wales. Charge: possession of a controlled substance. Bond: none.
• Raul Jason Zamora, 42, of Fort Myers. Charge: misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: none.
• Krysia Suzan Taylor, 38, address withheld. Charge: battery. Bond: $500.
• German Jose Vail-Aguilar, 21, of Bradenton. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,000.
• Bradley Allen Hall, 42, unknown address. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $500.
The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrest:
• Yoan Gonzalez Solorzano, 22, of Lutz, Florida. Charges: driving while license suspended or revoked and an out-of-county warrant. Bond: $11,000.
The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Philena Grace Benjamin, 38, 6000 block of Deming Avenue, North Port. Charge: contempt of court. Bond: $2,500.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:
• Justin Alexander Briggs, 32, 5000 block of Crawfordsville Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Mitzi J. Stone, 49, 100 block of Ciboa Avenue, North Port. Charges: two counts of contempt of court. Bond: $15,000.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:
• Adonis Pena Lauzardo, 49, 1900 block of SE Heron Cove, Arcadia. Charges: driving while license suspended and operating motorcycle without valid license. Bond: $240.
The Arcadia Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Erin Michelle Stephens, 38, 100 block of Gordan Street, Arcadia. Charges: child neglect without great bodily harm, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and two counts of felony failure to appear. Bond: none.
— Compiled by Frank DiFiore
