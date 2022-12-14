The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Stacy Lawson, 51, 100 block of Austrian Drive, Rotonda West. Charges: DUI, DUI with damage to property or person of another, and DUI with blood alcohol content of 0.15 percent or greater. Bond: none.
• Howard James Parson, 62, 12300 block of Esha Boulevard, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery against person aged 65 years or older. Bond: $3,500.
• Samuel Didy Bonhomme, 50, 28200 block of Bermont Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
• Austin James Kinsey Jr., 23, 13100 block of South McCall Road, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.
• John Baptiste Curcuru III, 57, 21400 block of Carleton, Port Charlotte. Charges: burglary with assault or battery and false imprisonment. Bond: none.
• Angela Nicole Birkholz, 39, 100 block of Easton Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.
• Kristopher Phillip Comerford, 38, 100 block of Barr Drive West, Port Charlotte. Charges: petit theft, resisting arrest during retail theft, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without deadly intent. Bond: none.
• Carlos Luis Moran Rodriguez, 46, of Pembrooke Pine. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,000.
• Yamil Camacho-Vidro, 19, of Lehigh Acres. Charge: sexual battery. Bond: none.
• Joseph Anthony Capuano, 57, 10000 block of Stonecrop Avenue, Englewood. Charge: driving while license suspended. Bond: $5,000.
• Adam Fisher, 29, 6400 block of Hamlet Drive, Englewood. Charges: battery and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
• Dylan Martin, 28, 7100 block of Teaberry Street, Englewood. Charge: aggravated battery against person aged 65 years or older. Bond: none.
• Vincent LaMont Page, 54, of Ashburn, Virginia. Charges: driving while license suspended or revoked and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $3,500.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:
• Justin Jude Bergum, 47, 3600 block of Wenona Drive, North Port. Charges: grand theft and driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,620.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Manuel Diaz Beltran, 62, 12000 block of Dorado Drive, North Port. Charges: two counts of contempt of court. Bond: none.
• Stephanie Shepherd, 42, 6500 block of South Biscayne Drive, North Port. Charge: contempt of court. Bond: $820.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Kenneth Alvin Bryan Jr., 46, of Ona. Charge: misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: none.
• Shawna Lee Sheckells, 35, 100 block of Oak Ridge Drive, Arcadia. Charges: delivery or distribution of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. Bond: none.
