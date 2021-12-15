The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Kendra Francine Williams, 34, 18000 block of Cochran Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $500.
Karrie Renee Condrey, 50, 21500 block of Kenyon Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: four counts of petit theft. Bond: none.
Thomas Michael Bobo, 37, 3900 block of Brooklyn Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: trespassing and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,500.
Benjamin Butler Jr., 35, 21400 block of Kenelm Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: arrest on out-of-county warrant. Bond: $2,500.
Hershel Charles Rice, 49, 1200 block of Talbot Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Scott Randy Palm, 58, 13300 block of Cedar City Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of harmful or new drug without prescription, possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Eugene Maurice Johnson, 62, of Opa Locka, FL. Charge: misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: none.
William Scott Adams Jr., 33, 5100 block of Geary Terrace, North Port. Charges: trafficking in stolen property, grand theft, felony failure to appear, grand theft of motor vehicle, unarmed burglary, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting officer without violence, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, and three counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $96,000.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Linda Barbara Aarden, 33, 11300 block of Kimberly Avenue, Englewood. Charge: petit theft. Bond: $120.
Richard Aarden Rendon, 35, 18400 block of Monet Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $3,000.
Gary Louis DiGirolamo, 75, of Sarasota. Charge: petit theft. Bond: $120.
Michael B. Dodds, 53, 20400 block of Mount Prospect Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: petit theft. Bond: $120.
Marcus Omillo Drummond, 18, 8400 block of Lancelot Avenue, North Port. Charges: carrying concealed unlicensed weapon and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $1,000.
Kimberly Ann Goudreau, 51, 2500 block of Parrot Street, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Ashley Ann Parabak, 34, 22100 block of Oneida Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: petit theft. Bond: $120.
Shawn Philip Safron, 37, 1300 block of Tremont Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charge: grand theft. Bond: $1,500.
Kenneth Robert Seylhouwer, 39, 4200 block of South Salford Boulevard, North Port. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $500.
Josefina Vargas Goldin, 59, 3700 block of Peace River Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: petit theft. Bond: $120.
Edi Nelson Villedaportilla, 26, of Bradenton. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $120.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Isreal Deaquino, 39, 2100 block of Forked Creek Drive, Englewood. Charge: lewd or lascivious behavior. Bond: $250,000.
Corene Jaclyn Keraghan, 43, 8400 block of Chesapeake Avenue, North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.
Daniel Patrick McGrail, 36, 3100 block of Pine Tree Lane, Port Charlotte. Charges: obtaining property through fraud and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.
Harold Edward Ross, 49, 3100 block of Pinetree Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: obtaining property through fraud. Bond: $1,500.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Kenneth James Hills, 58, 5500 block of SW Highway 17, Arcadia. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Jasmine Amanda Whitaker, 18, 1900 block of NW Windy Pine, Arcadia. Charges: battery against first responder, assault, resisting officer with violence, battery, and two counts of criminal mischief. Bond: $11,000.
Todd Bryant Williams, 50, of Bradenton. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license suspended. Bond: $620.
Mario Santiz-Lopez, 41, 1000 block of Polk Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $120.
The Arcadia Police Department reported the following arrests:
Justin Lelon Murphy, 27, 200 block of South Manatee Ave, Arcadia. Charges: petit theft and trespassing. Bond: $620.
Mario Perez Gomez, 35, 2800 block of SW Hillbrough Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $120.
-- Compiled by Frank DiFiore
