The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Shawn David Alday, 35, of Venice. Charge: misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: none.
• Justin Phillip Long, 31, 500 block of Tabor Street, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,500.
• Michael Todd Wingert, 47, 13400 block of Martha Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: battery, corruption by threat against public servant, and tampering with a witness. Bond: $11,000.
• Justin Michael Marquis, 27, 3300 block of Elkcam Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: driving while license suspended. Bond: none.
• Hannah Noel Orndorff, 22, 3300 block of Sikeston Avenue, North Port. Charges: possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana over 20 grams, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $6,500.
• Terry Lee Bostian, 58, homeless of North Port. Charge: violation of pre-trial release. Bond: none.
• Imelda Ibarra, 30, of Immokalee. Charges: possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
• Francisco Elias Tum Tzunux, 20, of Fort Myers. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $500.
• Brandon Carlisle Reilly, 35, of Clearwater. Charge: violation of pre-trial release. Bond: none.
• Pedro Josue Palma Elvir, 29, of Bradenton. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $500.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Adam Thomas Brit, 27, 22200 block of Westchester Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $120.
• James Allen Grempel, 36, 4200 block of Gorgas Street, North Port. Charge: contempt of court. Bond: $10,000.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Donald Eugene Williams III, 42, 2500 block of Altoona Avenue, North Port. Charge: two counts of battery. Bond: none.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Ray Ashton Robinson, 39, of Cape Coral. Charges: misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: $1,000.
• Melissa Ann Slaughter, 42, first block of West Gibson Street, Arcadia. Charge: custody interference. Bond: $1,500.
— Compiled by Frank DiFiore
