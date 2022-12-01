The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

• Robert Ian Thompson, 32, 4700 block of North Fairway Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: grand theft, possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by convicted felon, use of a firearm while committing a felony, driving while license suspended or revoked, and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $127,500.


