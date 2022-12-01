The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Robert Ian Thompson, 32, 4700 block of North Fairway Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: grand theft, possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by convicted felon, use of a firearm while committing a felony, driving while license suspended or revoked, and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $127,500.
• Susan Fontes Avila-Callahan, 50, 4300 block of Riverside Lot Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: DUI, leaving the scene of a crash with property damage, and DUI with damage to property or person of another. Bond: none.
• Max Sambucci, 34, 10100 block of Amicola Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. Bond: $12,500.
• Katherine Poppe, 30, 10100 block of Amicola Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: trafficking in fentanyl of 4 grams or more, possession of new or harmful legend drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, and three counts of possession of a controlled substance. Bond: $42,000.
• Dennis Raymond Nelli-Casias, 33, 22000 block of Felton Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.
• Daniel Blaine Oakley, 25, 2600 block of Zander Terrace, North Port. Charge: batter against first responder, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by convicted felon, resisting officer with violence, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana over 20 grams. Bond: none.
• Sharonda Lashay Johnson, 32, of Fort Myers. Charges: felony failure to appear and two counts of violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Tiffany Adella Demarree, 26, 5000 block of Rhapsody Avenue, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
• Jerold Lynn Jenner, 39, 3900 block of South Haberland Boulevard, North Port. Charges: criminal mischief, trespassing on school grounds, and violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Henry Theodore Schrader, 59, 6400 block of San Casa Drive, Englewood. Charge: leaving the scene of a crash with property damage. Bond: $120.
• Jonathan Robert Shoop, 50, 4600 block of McKibben Drive, North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• Verona Maxcime Wyndham, 39, 12300 block of Deepwoods Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by person detained in prison or jail. Bond: $1,500.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Lauren Faith Haldeman, 22, 1800 block of SE West Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: $500.
• Keron Sammond Taylor, 27, of Kissimmee. Charges: two counts of felony failure to appear. Bond: none.
The Arcadia Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Gregory Paul Summers Jr., 29, 1600 block of SE Hargrave Street, Arcadia. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
