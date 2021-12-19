The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Sean Jeffrey Howell, 37, 200 block of W. McKenzie St., Punta Gorda. Charges: two counts of petty theft, and dealing or trafficking stolen property. Bond: $5,500.
Ray Clifford Addison, 27, 40300 block of Bermont Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: unarmed burglary of an unoccupied structure, grand theft, possession of marijuana, possession of cocaine, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $20,000.
Katlyn Marie Stenlund, 26, 2100 block of Ellery St., Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI and DUI with person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: none.
Renae Lynn Baldwin, 44, 12400 block of Albrecht Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI and possession of more than one driver's license. Bond: none.
Marie Ann Mullins, 57, 600 block of Spring Lake Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.
Alichia Anne Keech, 41, 4100 block of Eagle Pass St., North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $3,500.
Zackery James Williams, 41, of Naples. Charges: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license, arrest on two out of county warrants, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $9,140.
Mauricio Sanchez Leiva, 19, of Fort Myers. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.
Ricky Edward Jackson, 46, 1000 block of Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $5,000.
Devin Michael Kemp, 23, of Cape Coral. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
Cupertino Gonzalez Sanchez, 41, 500 block of Gloria Ave., Arcadia. Charge: driving while license is suspended. Bond: $1,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Rebecca Lynn Carlin, 43, 1700 block of Maryknoll Road, Englewood. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $120.
Andrew Dones, 29, 300 block of S. Ravenna St., Nokomis. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: $10,000.
Christopher John Marshall, 31, 4300 block of Cobbler Lane, North Port. Charge: domestic battery by strangulation. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Dalton Craig Kinsey, 31, 6500 block of Starfish Ave., North Port. Charge: domestic battery, second offense. Bond: $2,500.
Ciera Lashawn Scriven, 34, address withheld. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: $5,000.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Adolfo Alcocer, 30, 4800 block of Keystone Ave., Ona, FL. Charges: two counts of failure to appear. Bond: $1,000.
Shaka Mansa Askia Gilchrist, Jr., 21, 2600 block of Genes Little Acres, Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Jaime Alberto Herrera, 27, of Miami. Charge: grand theft of motor vehicle. Bond: $25,000.
Nathaniel Jay Hutchison, 36, 9900 block of S.W. Lettuce Lake Ave. Charges: domestic battery by strangulation; obstruction of justice, tampering in misdemeanor proceeding; interfering with custody of minor; domestic violence violation of pretrial release; aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill; and battery. Bond: none.
Alfredo Ruiz, Jr., 32, 300 block of N. Monroe St., Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Andrew Mitchell Sinclair, 31, 11900 block of S.W. Loop Terrace, Arcadia. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
Richard Lorenzo Stewart, Jr., 35, 1900 block of S.E. Michigan St., Arcadia. Charges: two counts of failure to reregister as sex offender; two counts of sex offender violation, failure to register changers to cell phone number; three counts of failure to appear; and sex offender violation, failure to name or residence change. Bond: $19,000.
Jasmine Amanda Whitaker, 18, 1900 block of N.W. Windy Pine, Arcadia. Charges: assault with intent to commit felony, battery, resisting officer with violence, criminal mischief with property damage, and battery on officer, firefighter or EMT. Bond: $11,000.
Steve Lamont Williams, Jr., 29, 2000 block of Johannesberg Road, North Port. Charges: driving while license suspended and violation of probation. Bond: none.
Todd Bryant Williams, 50, of Bradenton. Charges: driving while license suspended and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $620.
—Compiled by Daniel Sutphin
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.