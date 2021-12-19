The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Sean Jeffrey Howell, 37, 200 block of W. McKenzie St., Punta Gorda. Charges: two counts of petty theft, and dealing or trafficking stolen property. Bond: $5,500.

Ray Clifford Addison, 27, 40300 block of Bermont Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: unarmed burglary of an unoccupied structure, grand theft, possession of marijuana, possession of cocaine, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $20,000.

Katlyn Marie Stenlund, 26, 2100 block of Ellery St., Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI and DUI with person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: none.

Renae Lynn Baldwin, 44, 12400 block of Albrecht Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI and possession of more than one driver's license. Bond: none.

Marie Ann Mullins, 57, 600 block of Spring Lake Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.

Alichia Anne Keech, 41, 4100 block of Eagle Pass St., North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $3,500.

Zackery James Williams, 41, of Naples. Charges: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license, arrest on two out of county warrants, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $9,140.

Mauricio Sanchez Leiva, 19, of Fort Myers. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.

Ricky Edward Jackson, 46, 1000 block of Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $5,000.

Devin Michael Kemp, 23, of Cape Coral. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.

Cupertino Gonzalez Sanchez, 41, 500 block of Gloria Ave., Arcadia. Charge: driving while license is suspended. Bond: $1,000.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Rebecca Lynn Carlin, 43, 1700 block of Maryknoll Road, Englewood. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $120.

Andrew Dones, 29, 300 block of S. Ravenna St., Nokomis. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: $10,000.

Christopher John Marshall, 31, 4300 block of Cobbler Lane, North Port. Charge: domestic battery by strangulation. Bond: none.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Dalton Craig Kinsey, 31, 6500 block of Starfish Ave., North Port. Charge: domestic battery, second offense. Bond: $2,500.

Ciera Lashawn Scriven, 34, address withheld. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: $5,000.

The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Adolfo Alcocer, 30, 4800 block of Keystone Ave., Ona, FL. Charges: two counts of failure to appear. Bond: $1,000.

Shaka Mansa Askia Gilchrist, Jr., 21, 2600 block of Genes Little Acres, Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

Jaime Alberto Herrera, 27, of Miami. Charge: grand theft of motor vehicle. Bond: $25,000.

Nathaniel Jay Hutchison, 36, 9900 block of S.W. Lettuce Lake Ave. Charges: domestic battery by strangulation; obstruction of justice, tampering in misdemeanor proceeding; interfering with custody of minor; domestic violence violation of pretrial release; aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill; and battery. Bond: none.

Alfredo Ruiz, Jr., 32, 300 block of N. Monroe St., Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

Andrew Mitchell Sinclair, 31, 11900 block of S.W. Loop Terrace, Arcadia. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.

Richard Lorenzo Stewart, Jr., 35, 1900 block of S.E. Michigan St., Arcadia. Charges: two counts of failure to reregister as sex offender; two counts of sex offender violation, failure to register changers to cell phone number; three counts of failure to appear; and sex offender violation, failure to name or residence change. Bond: $19,000.

Jasmine Amanda Whitaker, 18, 1900 block of N.W. Windy Pine, Arcadia. Charges: assault with intent to commit felony, battery, resisting officer with violence, criminal mischief with property damage, and battery on officer, firefighter or EMT. Bond: $11,000.

Steve Lamont Williams, Jr., 29, 2000 block of Johannesberg Road, North Port. Charges: driving while license suspended and violation of probation. Bond: none.

Todd Bryant Williams, 50, of Bradenton. Charges: driving while license suspended and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $620.

—Compiled by Daniel Sutphin

Email: daniel.sutphin@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments