The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Manuel Gualito Guerrero, 31, of Tampa. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: none.
• Eliseo George Cuellar, 26, of San Antonio, Texas. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,000.
• Charles Ernest Caputo, 49, unknown block of Aqui Esta, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
• Franklin Joseph Douglas, 48, 1400 block of Woodlong Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charge: felony failure to appear. Bond: none.
• Benjamin Thomas Smith, 41, 2300 block of Lejune Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $2,500.
• Brad Clifford Mackie, 46, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $3,500.
• Justin Anthony Young, 38, 1200 block of Minardy Street, North Port. Charge: arrest on out- of-county warrant and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. Bond: none.
• David Anthony Zepeda, 35, 300 block of Venetia Avenue, North Port. Charge: arrest on out-of-county warrant. Bond: $4,240.
• Derek Manuel Oyuela, 23, of Lehigh Acres. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,000.
• Bryan Frank Cox, 31, of Grand Rapids, Michigan. Charges: DUI and refusal to sign a summons. Bond: none.
• Dennis Michael Gray, 62, 3100 block of Burbon Street, Englewood. Charges: DUI, knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked, and refusal to submit to breath test. Bond: $6,500.
• Charles Jacob Cross, 29, 8100 block of Archie Street, Englewood. Charge: misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: none.
• Leon Angelo Fleming, 22, 7100 block of Peacock Lane, Englewood. Charges: arrest on out-of-county warrant and possession of a controlled substance. Bond: $7,000.
• Barry Rand Kephart, 54, of Cape Coral. Charges: resisting officer without violence, operating motor vehicle without valid license, and two counts of failure to register motor vehicle. Bond: none.
• Orlin Banegas-Cruz, 25, 1000 block of Hansel Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:
• Bella Beretta Bastedo, 21, 20300 block of Zelda Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI and DUI with damage to property or person of another. Bond: $620.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
• William Henry Todd, 50, of Fort Myers. Charges: DUI and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. Bond: $3,120.
The Arcadia Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Charles Anthony Daniels, 37, 500 block of South Dade Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: battery. Bond: $5,000.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:
• Lindsey Mae Johnson, 35, 1600 block of SW Eagerton Drive, Arcadia. Charges: possession of marijuana less than 20 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $1,000.
—Compiled by Frank DiFiore
