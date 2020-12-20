The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Richard Joseph Ford, Sr., 58, 2000 block of Main St., Sarasota. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,000.
Michael Lawrence Sargent, 46, 50 block of San Matias Ave., Punta Gorda. Charge: petty theft. Bond: $2,500.
Larry Allen Moody, 58, homeless of Punta Gorda. Charge: possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $1,000.
David John Dillon, 50, 2300 block of Fourwind St., Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. $3,500.
Alissa Brooke Seybold, 22, 3400 block of Catskill St., Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,000.
Tonya Lee Correll, 30, 2000 block of Redmond St., Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.
Anthony Michael Wagner, Sr., 49, 49, 2300 block of Ednor St., Port Charlotte. Charges: three counts of uttering forged instrument, petty theft, unarmed burglary of an unoccupied structure and grand theft. Bond: $43,000.
Ashely Brightman, 24, 1400 block of Shields St., Port Charlotte. Charge: disorderly intoxication. Bond: none.
Sean Bradley Metcalf, 57, 21100 block of Gertrude Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: petty theft. Bond: $2,500.
Daniel Charles Munt, 60, of Orlando. Charges: DUI and two counts of DUI with damage to property. Bond: $2,500.
Thomas Lamoine Randle III, 48, 3100 block of Snowbird St., North Port. Charge: DUI with person under 18 years of age in the vehicle. Bond: $2,500.
Jorge Abad, 40, of Miami. Charges: two counts possession of firearm, ammunition or weapon by Florida convicted felon; possession of cocaine; possession or use of drug paraphernalia; driving while license suspended; grand theft of a firearm. Bond: $22,000.
Jericka Cochran, 22, of Lehigh Acres. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $10,000.
Zachary Michael Gray-Kelly, 23, of Lehigh Acres. Charges: knowingly driving while license is suspended or revoked, out of county warrant and false identification given to law enforcement officer. Bond: $3,000.
Geraldine Delores Bostic, 38, of Fort Myers. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $4,000.
Corey Eugene Campbell, 42, of Fort Myers. Charges: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $3,500.
Erin Deanna Sebor, 25, 3200 block of Peachtree St., Sarasota. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of marijuana and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Christian Anne Onge, 52, 35700 block of Washington Loop Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: failure to appear and an underlying charge. Bond: $5,000.
James Royal Nelson, 44, 6100 block of La Porte Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI, DUI with damage to property and refusal to submit to testing. Bond: $9,000.
John Raymond Mushacke, 62, 3300 block of Sunrise Trail, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI with damage to property. Bond: $2,500.
Luis Miguel Andujar Roman, 28, 8200 block of Gallow Ave., North Port. Charges: brawling, fighting, corrupting public moral decency and battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $1,000.
Ryan Alan Richmond, 39, of Franklin, OH. Charge: knowingly driving with a suspended or revoked license. Bond: $1,000.
Alexander Michael Kulcsar, 29, of Fort Myers. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $3,500.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Haley Ruth Albert, 31, 3900 block of Alwood St., North Port. Charges: two counts of violation of probation. Bond: none.
Marianne Dolleman, 47, 600 block of Crocus Road, Venice. Charges: trafficking of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $26,500.
Guy Theodore Graves, 56, 4100 block of Allure Lane, North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.
Daniel Mark Migashkin, 26, 1900 block of Allen St., Englewood. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
Michael Alan Padley, 32, 200 block of Arno Road, Venice. Charges: DUI, refusal to submit to DUI testing, petty theft, resisting officer without violence, driving while license suspended or revoked, operating a motorcycle without a license, failure to register motor vehicle. Bond: $1,000.
Paula Ann White, 57, 300 block of Mount Pleasant Road, Nokomis. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $1,500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
Michael Collin Reid, 37, 2000 block of Vanraub St., North Port. Charge: interfere with custody of a minor. Bond: $20,000.
Ernesto Lopez Salinas, 28, 4200 block of Houston Lane, North Port. Charges: criminal mischief with property damage of more than $1,000, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and domestic battery by touch or strike. Bond: $6,000.
Michael Bernard Smith, 31, 4500 block of Heather Terrace, North Port. Charges: aggravated with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault with intent to commit a felony. Bond: $10,000.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:
Zachary David Schwind, 27, 100 block of Ball St., Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
The Florida Highway Patrol of Venice reported the following arrest:
Gary Richard Miller, 37, 2900 block of Trustee Ave., Sarasota. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Terrill Zachary Allen, 27, 300 block of Harris Road, Arcadia. Charges: failure to obey law enforcement order to stop and operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,120.
Frederick Justin Cunningham, 45, 4500 block of Holly Ave., Nocatee. Charges: two counts of burglary with assault or battery and two counts of aggravated battery with use of a deadly weapon. Bond: $35,000.
Lucas Anthony Landis, 39, 400 block of N. Volusia Ave., Arcadia. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.
Hifeice Pierre Stewart, 40, 1500 block of N.E. Nobles Ave., Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
−Compiled by Daniel Sutphin
